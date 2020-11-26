Salma Hayek embraces her grey hair in stunning holiday photo The Frida actress enjoyed a long holiday in Greece over the summer

Salma Hayek delighted fans after getting real about her appearance in an honest Instagram picture recently.

The Frida actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging in the sun while on holiday in Greece back in September, wearing natural makeup and with her hair tied up in a topknot.

In the image, Salma's grey roots were visible, and the star made a point of embracing them in the caption. "The white hair of wisdom," she wrote.

VIDEO: Inside Salma Hayek's Greek holiday

Fans were quick to praise the image, with one writing: "This is so pretty," while another wrote: "You are a natural beauty." A third joked: "I must be very wise then."

Salma Hayek is embracing her natural hair colour

The 54-year-old spent her summer in Greece and has been sharing some beautiful snapshots from her getaway with her fans on social media over since she returned to London.

During her time there, Salma celebrated her 54th birthday, and most recently, her daughter Valentina turned 13. The doting mum paid tribute to her only child by sharing a throwback photo of her holding her as a baby, describing her as her "my shining star".

The actress shares Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and this week opened up about her family's experience at the start of lockdown in an interview with the Telegraph.

Salma has been in Greece over the past few weeks

Admitting that Valentina found it hard being away from her friends, she said: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. she also really missed her friends."

The Frida actress is having the best time with her family

Salma also revealed that she was glad she had her daughter when she did, aged 41, as it has allowed her to be a better person.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first. Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]," she said.

Salma recently celebrated reaching 16 million followers on Instagram

As well as recently celebrating Valentina's birthday, Salma also marked her own special milestone with a decadent cake, after she hit 16 million Instagram followers.

The actress shared a video of her blowing out the candles on the cake, and had to clarify that she wasn't celebrating her sweet 16th, but her "sweet 16 [million] followers".

