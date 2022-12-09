Michelle Keegan wows in sultry shoot - but has she cut her hair short?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the beautiful Michelle Keegan shared some smouldering shots of herself on a fashion shoot. In the snaps, the stunning actress looked sensational in a variety of outfits, from a sleek white suit to a simple off-the-shoulder jumper.

In one snap though, the Brassic star looked as if she had cut her famously long and luscious hair into a choppy bob! Take a look….

What do you think?

It may be that the former Coronation Street actress had part of her hair tucked into the collar of her blazer, but either way, she looks stunning. If it is true and her hair has been trimmed short, we think it really suits her.

Speaking of Michelle's hair, the 35-year-old explained the secret to her perfectly glossy hair. "Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged.

It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics. Enter the brand's 'Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.'

After taking it on holiday, she said: "I'll be honest, I'd never heard of it before, didn't know if it was going to work. I used it once and the results were amazing."

Back in 2015, she revealed Beauty Works' 10-in-1 Miracle Spray is a staple in her travel bag, while the wife of Mark Wright previously told HELLO! she swears by Balmain's Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which costs just £10.

Colour wise, the Manchester-born star visits super stylist Calum Tierney to tend to her tresses, and he works his magic, often giving her sunkissed highlights and even an ombre tint.

