We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless; from her outfits right up to her Hollywood mane. We love seeing her share her beauty tips online, just so we can emulate her flawless glow.

READ: Michelle Keegan's fan favourite green jumper is finally here - and it's only £35

The actress is all about the eyes and has recently had a fresh set of eyelash extensions fitted by a company local to her Essex home that she shares with husband Mark Wright.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan highlights insanely toned abs during Mexico holiday

The Brentwood Lash Room shared a flawless, up-close picture of the stunning star, rocking zero makeup and a set of subtle lashes. The lash technician wrote:

MORE: Michelle Keegan glams up in leather trousers and we're obsessed

"It’s always an honour when anyone asks me to do their eyelashes. But when Michelle Keegan @michkeegan asks for you to personally style her lashes and even says MY work is the best she has EVER seen it’s a huge compliment!! Thank you for trusting me Michelle!"

She added: "Let’s talk styling…here I used @luxuryeye_official C curl lashes lengths 5mm to 12mm in cat style..with handmade 2D fans. Michelle really wanted a natural understated look but equally lashes that were comfortable and not heavy." What fabulous results, don't you think?

It appears that the Brassic star has had a weekend full of self-care, and why not? Michelle has been busy with filming and deserves to be pampered.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, £17, Look Fantastic

Her favourite hairdresser, Calum Tierney, also shared a video of his celebrity client rocking a new, super long set of extensions, featuring her favourite balayage style. Calum name-checked Living Proof as the product choice he used on the star, scroll down to treat yourself to MK's approved hair care.

Living Proof Restore Discovery Kit, £14.25, Look Fantatsic

READ: Michelle Keegan commands attention in jaw-dropping black mini-dress

Michelle has what hairdressers call 'bronde.' In case you weren't sure, 'bronde' is a shade which is neither blonde nor brunette, but sits halfway in between, in multidimensional tones. Lush!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.