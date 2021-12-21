One of the most iconic hairstyles of all time has to be that of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince Charles' former wife had amazing short hair that many emulated. HELLO! spoke with Nicky Clarke about the launch of his Infrared Pro Line and his fascinating royal client list, which includes Prince William and Harry's mother.

Nicky explained: "I styled Princess Diana’s hair a couple of times even though I wasn’t her usual hairstylist. Me and the late Princess of Wales were on nodding terms with each other since at the time, she would always be at the fashion show rehearsals of British designers to see the collections ahead of time, so we would say hello to each other. Also, Prince William and my eldest were at the same school for a very short amount of time, so I would see her on the school runs.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was also a regular client of mine so she once asked me if I could also do Diana’s hair too. I agreed and we did it in Prince William’s bedroom and I remember it being very informal. There was a retrospective done of her that week with HELLO! magazine and she was going through it, commenting on the pictures while I was doing her hair. Funnily enough, it absolutely poured with rain that night – her hair still stayed intact though!"

Speaking of, Diana's hair always looked immaculate, and this is down to a product that will be available very soon.

Nicky has styled Diana's famous mane in the past

"I know for a fact what product I used, and it isn’t because I have a great memory. It’s a product that I would say, I have built my career on and that is the Nicky Clarke Hair Raising. It will be released soon as part of a 'hero products' collection that I have carefully curated and is the best thickening spray that there is. I have used it on every celebrity client."

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer, £129.99, Very

Speaking about his new line, the hairdresser said: "The infrared technology used in my products is truly ground-breaking, with consumers becoming more aware of the potential damage that regular heat styling can do to the hair. It's important that we can offer products that not only mitigates this damage but can actually improve the health of your hair as well."

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Straightener, £129.99, Very

He added: "The Infrared output on the hair dryer increases blood circulation to the scalp which promotes hair growth and strengthens the hair, reducing breakage. It can also prevent hair loss at an early stage. The straightener's infrared light locks in moisture and nourishes the hair directly."

Nicky loves the Duchess of Cambridge's hair

And when it comes to the best hair out there right now, Nicky name-checks the woman who is frequently known as #hairgoals. "There are so many to choose from, but I would say the Duchess of Cambridge."

We couldn't agree more!

