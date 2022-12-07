Michelle Keegan commands attention in £44 blazer for smouldering selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan proved her sartorial prowess on Tuesday, oozing old-school Hollywood glamour in her latest Instagram post.

Looking the picture of elegance, the 35-year-old star styled a textured tailored blazer complete with a silhouette-skimming tie waist and timeless lapels. Complete with a shimmering metallic hue, Michelle's feminine fit was power dressing to perfection - and wait 'til you see the price of it.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

The wife of Mark Wright styled her famous brunette mane in a voluminous slick blow dry, adding a soft smokey eye, fluttery lashes and satin lip to finish her eveningwear. "Christmas parties pending," she added in the caption.

The Brassic actress whipped up a fashion frenzy amongst fans who flocked to the comments section of her post. "Oh my word you look amazing," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You look like a 1920s model. So beautiful."

Michelle was a vision of elegance in the houndstooth ensemble

"Why are you not a Victoria's Secret model Michelle? Look at you," gushed a third fan, while her husband Mark added flame emojis.

In love with Michelle's business-babe aesthetic? Her ultra-flattering blazer is a must-have this festive season, available for just £44 from her Very collection.

Metallic Textured Blazer, £44, Very

Team it with faux leather trousers for an effortlessly cool ensemble, or slip on a pair of cycling shorts and sheer tights to level up your evening wear this winter.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the Manchester-born beauty told us her style icons and who inspires her wardrobe looks.

"I loved Jennifer Aniston growing up and my fashion icon is Jessica Alba... just because in the day she dresses down but still looks effortlessly stylish.

"I also feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as well - she doesn't wear that much makeup in the day, and she doesn't need to! You don't need to wear makeup to feel empowered."

