Victoria Beckham makes rare comment about son Brooklyn's marriage with Nicola The fashion designer's son tied the knot in April

Victoria Beckham has candidly opened up about how she feels about her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's new marriage with Nicola.

The former Spice Girls singer and Transformers actress Nicola have reportedly been in a feud that originated at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in April 2022, but VB brushed those rumours aside as she sat down with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in December.

During a conversation about VB experiencing morning sickness while she was pregnant with Brooklyn on tour with the Spice Girls, the conversation turned to her son and his new wife dealing with life in the spotlight.

Noting 23-year-old Brooklyn and 27-year-old Nicola's age, shocked Dax said: "Hold on a second, your son's married? Isn't he 23? How old is he?" and Victoria replied: "He's 23, yes."

Victoria and David looked smart as they attended their son Brooklyn's wedding

"I mean congratulations but I'm terrified," Dax continued, to which his co-host Monica Padman laughed and added: "They seem very sweet, but he is young."

When asked about whether Victoria is "trying to give advice on fame", considering her own high-profile marriage with footballer David Beckham, she revealed she supports Brooklyn and Nicola.

"We're so close to our children, I think it's all about communication. You're just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach in April

"You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings, but ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they're going to do. You've just got to be there to support them and love them," the fashion designer explained.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married on 9 April at her family's $103 million (£76 million) oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida. For the special day, Brooklyn looked dapper in his custom Dior suit from Kim Jones while Nicola wore a simple floor-length gown designed by Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, which surprised some fans who assumed she'd turn to her mother-in-law for her outfit.

Speaking to Variety, the model clarified that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," she said.

On the subject of the rumoured "feud", she added: "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

