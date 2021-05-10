David Beckham pokes fun at son Romeo's new hair – but mum Victoria is a big fan Romeo is the couple's second child

David Beckham couldn't help but poke fun at his son Romeo Beckham at the weekend as the 18-year-old unveiled a bold new hairstyle on Instagram.

Romeo posted two photos – one taken in the salon and a second showing him relaxing in the garden – showcasing his short new peroxide blonde hair.

Dad David, 46, was among the first to comment on the latter image, joking: "Nice hair. I wonder where u got that idea from!” along with a crying laughing emoji. David famously sported the same bold look as his middle son back in 2007.

Mum Victoria Beckham is a big fan, however. "Wow!!! Love!!!!" she wrote alongside the photo of Romeo with top colourist Josh Wood. Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan also gave her seal of approval, sharing a love emoji, as did David's mother and sister, Sandra and Joanne Beckham.

Romeo showed off his peroxide hair in two new Instagram photos

It's not the first time that Romeo has copied his dad's look. In May last year, he debuted cornrows – echoing his dad's 2003 look – and has also worn a man bun in the past.

Romeo's latest transformation comes after celebrated his two-year anniversary with Mia. "2 YEARSSSS DAMMNNNN !!!! I love you so much. MANY MORE YEARS TO COME. YOU DA BEST @mimimoocher," he wrote on Instagram.

David famously sported the same look in 2007

The young couple were first reported to be dating in September 2019, when the two were spotted together at the afterparty of Victoria's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together.

Mia has also been spending time at the family's Cotswolds home as lockdown restrictions are eased, with Romeo sharing photos of the pair having fun in the garden of his beautiful home.

Romeo and Mia recently celebrated their second anniversary together

In September, Mia paid tribute to her boyfriend in celebration of his 18th birthday. "Happy 18th my gorgeous boy man!!!!!" she wrote. "You have the most beautiful soul and deserve everything. YOU MAKE EVERYONE SMILE AND I LAVAAA YOoU SO MUCH' (sic)."

