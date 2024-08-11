Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: the biggest star-studded highlights — live updates

After two weeks of intense competition, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have officially come to a close, and we're ending with a bang!
The closing ceremony for the Olympics Games is finally here, following in the footsteps of the show-stopping performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, making her stage comeback, during the opening ceremony.
Follow along as we share the major highlights from the Olympic Games closing ceremony, from the star-studded performances from Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg, to the exciting handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games…