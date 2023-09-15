Katie Holmes had all eyes on her on Thursday when she debuted her gorgeous hair transformation at the Chanel and W Magazine dinner in New York City.

The 44-year-old oozed glamour as she posed for photos outside Manhattan's Indochine restaurant, looking classically chic in a monochrome ensemble that drew attention to her stylish new 'do.

WATCH: Celebrity hairstyles to inspire you

The Dawson's Creek alum is now sporting curtain bangs that fall just below her eyebrows and draw even more attention to her sculpted cheekbones and chiseled jawline.

Wearing her naturally curly hair down in a sleek, straight style, Katie looked sensational as she joined fellow A-listers, including Elle Fanning, at the dinner to help celebrate the Sofia Coppola Archive (1999-2023).

The actress made a style statement in a sheer white blouse that boasted all-over lace and long sleeves which she wore over a plain white shirt. Katie added a pair of dramatic black wide-legged pants, pointed-toe heels, and a classic Chanel bag for the occasion.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie Holmes debuted her curtain bangs and super straight hair on September 14

She let her outfit be the star of the show by keeping her makeup and accessories minimal, opting for a glowing, bronzed complexion, dark pink lips, and a pair of drop earrings.

Katie's new bangs and return to her poker-straight locks come after she has been favoring her natural curls during her most recent red carpet outings.

The mom-of-one often causes a stir with her appearances, but she doesn't consider herself to be a "fashion person", despite being at the forefront of many trends.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie Holmes rocked a chic monochrome outfit while displaying her hair transformation

"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she told Harper's Bazaar last year.

"I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," Katie added, confessing her love for casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie Holmes kept her accessories minimal with a pair of drop earrings

The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri, now 17, was around six years old.

Despite the sometimes-intrusive nature of city life, Katie said she and Suri cherish its vibrant rhythm. "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," she told InStyle in 2020.

© Getty Images Katie has a close bond with her daughter

Renowned for her commitment to privacy, The Gift star had to resort to inventive strategies to shield her daughter from unwanted attention. She explained: "We were followed a lot when [Suri] was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.