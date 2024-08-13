Katie Holmes breaks silence on Suri leaving home as she opens up about their close bond and the future

It won't be long til Katie Holmes becomes an empty nester, as her daughter Suri is set to head to university at the end of summer. While the former Dawson's Creek star often keeps quiet about life with her daughter, keeping their life together quiet, she made a rare comment on their close bond.

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," the 45-year-old told Town & Country.

Katie is preparing to be an empty nester

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she added.

Suri is heading to college

Suri is reportedly due to attend the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - certainly a way away from her stomping grounds in New York. Reports broke of the 18-year-old's alleged college choice as she was spotted proudly sporting a Carnegie Mellon University jumper on a classmate's TikTok video.

Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

Katie spoke of how she plans to spend her time now her daughter is heading off to college, as she is throwing herself into creative pursuits. She described her love of dance classes as "every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day."

The star is also taking up painting, and has joined a book club as she explained "You learn so much about each other—it’s a chance for everybody to share what moves them."

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City.

Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School in June, known for its visual arts and performing arts specialism. The school counts the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sarah Paulson as alumni.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise American Ballet Theater Spring Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 21 May 2018

Katie's pride in Suri is no surprise, as the mother-daughter duo are incredibly close. Katie and her parents, Martin and Kathleen, reportedly cheered on the teenager when she starred as Philoclea in a performance of Head Over Heels.

The playbill revealed that Suri seemingly no longer goes by her birth name, Suri Cruise, professionally as she has adopted her mom's middle name, going by Suri Noelle instead.

Suri reportedly is not as close with her father Tom Cruise, who has been photographed all across Europe this summer. From his key role in the Paris Olympics closing ceremony - passing the torch across to Los Angeles for the 2028 games - to being spotted at Glastonbury and in attendance at the Eras Tour, the Mission Impossible star is having a busy summer.