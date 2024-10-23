Kim Kardashian just revealed her real hair length with secret 90s bob haircut

Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 44th birthday and has never looked better. The world's most famous reality star took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots of herself wearing a transparent, nude dress and she even was seen blowing candles out on a cake in the same tone. Dedication!

Her stunning raven mane was teased into a lightly curled style and cascaded down her back. Her thick hair showcased some serious length! But it turns out, the mother-of-four was sporting extensions, as five days ago, she had her hair quietly cut by superstar stylist, Dimitris Giannetos.

© @Dimitris Giannetos Kim had her hair cut last week

Taking to social media, the talented professional shared a shot of Kim wearing an all-leather, red outfit, rocking super short locks. He said: "The 90’s bob”. Fresh chop for the one and only @kimkardashian."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic red hair transformation

Kim's hair looks a lot shorter, falling just above her shoulder blade, with a sweeping fringe. It looked super shiny and healthy. It was exciting to see the star, who favours longer hair, going so short.

What is the 90s bob?

90s hairstyles were made famous by supermodels such as Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, as well as Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

They tend to be side sweeping, super straight and are cut with flicky layers. If you ask your hairdresser to do this style, they will know exactly what to do.

Kim's hair transformations

Back in May, Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister showed off one of her most dramatic transformations to date, debuting a brand new cropped cut, which was majorly grungy. The messy style look was slicked back, short, and pink, although she kept her roots black. It was certainly a bold change from Kim's usual long, black sleek locks she is known for.

© @kimkardashian Kim rocked pink hair earlier this year

And who could forget when Kris Jenner's daughter went blonde at the MET Gala in 2022. Kim infamously wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold gown - the same dress the film star wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, just three months before her tragic death.

© Getty Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's dress, complete with blonde bun

Wanting to go all-out MM, the entrepreneur dyed her hair a platinum blonde shade just like the late actress', and slicked it back for a modern look.