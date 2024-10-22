Kim Kardashian reveals North's eyebrow-raising gift during extravagant birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday, and no doubt it was an extravagant day for the billionaire. Her Instagram was full of famous well wishers who shared passionate tributes to her special celebration.

© Instagram Kim and her kids

From Naomi Watts and Ivanka Trump to Michael Rubin and Jay Shetty, stars shared a number of photos with the reality TV star on social media to celebrate the occasion.

But there's no doubt that the most personal tributes came from her family, including her four children, as she shared on social media an insight into her opulent celebrations.

© @kimkardashian Instagram North's surprising birthday gift for Kim

One of the most eyebrow-raising gifts naturally came from her eldest daughter, as North bought her a diamond necklace with a personalized message on it, which read "Skibidi Toilet" on one side, and "Love North," on the other side.

The 11-year-old could be heard in the background saying: "Because you love 'skibidi toilet,'" which certainly made her mother laugh, referring to an Internet meme popular among young people.

© @kimkardashian Chicago's thoughtful birthday gift to Kim

The 44-year-old's home was full of pink balloons which hung from the ceiling, emblazoned with her face, while the strings hanging down had a number of personal messages from her kids.

"Look what Chi-Chi and the kids made for me, they made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us," she said as she showed fans the opulent display.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shows off Psalm’s extravagant birthday present

Hanging from each balloon, her children had written a number of messages which she read aloud as she walked through the room. Messages included: 'You are a flower to me,' 'Happy Birthday I love you mom,' 'you are the best mommy ever,' and 'I love you mommy happy birthday.'

"These are so cute," Kim said. "I love this."

© @kimkardashian Kim's friends sent her a body pillow

Kim also received a crystal encrusted bag from Balenciaga, and a fur-covered purse from Chrome Hearts.

© @kimkardashian Kim opened up about why her birthday was so special

Meanwhile, her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson reportedly decorated Kim's home with black balloons, including ones that spelled out 'KIM', along with a life-sized body pillow with Kim's figure on it as she wore a bikini. Heart shaped balloons on the floor had the SKIMS logo written on them, surrounding the body pillow.

According to the billionaire, one thing that made this year's birthday so 'special' was the number of flower arrangements she received. Filming around her luxurious home, Kim revealed that her kitchen "smells like a flower shop" from all the floral arrangements she received, as her home was full of roses and peonies.

She captioned the video: "I will say every year I get the most beautiful birthday flowers but this year is so special. I'm so grateful to all of the people I love so much who thought of me on my birthday. You made my birthday."