Gwen Stefani gets fans talking with new look revealed on The Voice live battles

Gwen Stefani is known for her icy blonde hair and bright red lipstick but the No Doubt frontwoman rocked a major new look on Monday October 21.

The mom-of-three instead wore her locks in a warmer yellow tone, with bangs framing her face, and it was a look that divided fans as she appeared on The Voice.

"Love the new look Gwen!" commented one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another called the hair "on point".

Some viewers however found the style to be distracting, with one sharing: "I’m not too crazy about @gwenstefani’s wig tonight on the @NBCTheVoice battles."

© NBC Gwen Stefani rocks a warmer blonde tone

The change in tresses came as the hit NBC show entered the Battle Rounds, a crucial stage where contestants from each team are paired together by their mentor to perform a duet; the coach then picks one singer to advance to the Knockout rounds – and an opposing coach can chose to steal the eliminated singer for their own team, although they then have to eliminate an additional singer from their own group.

Gwen has a long history with the show, as it is where she met her husband Blake Shelton in 2013, when they were both mentors.

They began dating in 2015 after Gwen divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale, and Blake split from wife Miranda Lambert, and he popped the question in 2020 during a visit to the family's Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen Stefani's 3 sons feature in heartfelt tribute to Blake Shelton on special day

© Instagram Gwen and Blake pose for a birthday selfie

The country music singer, 48, and the No Doubt frontwoman, 55, walked down the aisle at their ranch in July 2021, with a ceremony officiated by none other than Carson Daly and attended by just Gwen's three sons.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Gwen was asked what reminds her daily that she fell in love with Blake, and it didn't take long for Gwen to come up with an answer, as she shared: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake announced their engagement in 2020

She continued: "It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart. He just makes you happier every single day.'"

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," Gwen said earlier in 2024 amid speculation that they had ended their marriage. She added: "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," and ultimately emphasized: "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something… It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

Gwen was a coach on The Voice for eight seasons — seven, nine, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 – and Blake was a coach for the first 23 seasons, winning nine times, and placing second 15 times.