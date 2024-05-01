All the times Kim Kardashian absolutely bossed it as a blonde

When you think of Kim Kardashian, you instantly think of her beautiful mane of dark hair. It's become her trademark over the years and gives her such a bold look.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian as a redhead

Recently, the Skims mogul has branched out, choosing highlighted shades and of course, blonde. Her personal hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a snap of his most famous client's hair earlier this week, showing the Kardashians star rocking an ice blonde hue.

In celebration, we have rounded up all the times the mother-of-four memorably went blonde and totally owned it.

Going Blonde Tips

It's often regarded as pretty hard to go blonde if you're dark like Kim. It takes a huge amount of effort. Supreme hair stylist Paul Windle of Windle London explained: "The simple answer here is that it’s not easy, and it's damaging to the hair, but it's not impossible.

© Chris Appleton Instagram Kim's new ice blonde mane

"It will take quite a bit of time at the salon as they will have to lift out the darker colour to go blonde. While dramatic transformations can be awe-inspiring, they often come at a cost to the health of one’s hair. It’s important to acknowledge that these sudden changes, especially when done all at once, can be both challenging and damaging to the hair. Don’t try this at home."

It's all about nourishing and preparing your hair in the process. Paul adds: "Our Ultra nourishing shampoo contains creatine bonding agents to rebuild the hair's structure. And our masque contains a Silk Protein which helps strengthen and repair damaged hair. The mask will provide much needed hydration."

© Getty Marilyn Blonde We are starting big. The most iconic time the newly trained lawyer ever went blonde was at the MET Gala in 2022. KK infamously wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold gown - the same dress the film star wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, just three months before her tragic death. In keeping with the spirit, the reality star dyed her hair a platinum blonde shade just like the late actress', and slicked it back for a modern look.

© Getty Mermaid Blonde Kim's actually been dabbling with blonde hair for quite some years now. Back in 2016, she headed to former husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 display at Madison Square Garden, and her tresses looked distinctively mermaid-like.



© Getty The Blonde Bob In 2022, Kim arrived at the World Trade Center in New York City, rocking a seriously chic blonde bob. We love the sleek, well-trimmed ends. It really suits her face shape.

