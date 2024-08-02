4 biggest hair mistakes that are ageing you according to a top London hairstylist

Our hair is so precious. It's many people's crowning glory and we pamper it as best we can with shampoo and treatments, blow dries galore and silk pillowcases. But, it is so easy to make some very simple mistakes when it comes to our locks that can cause damage and even age us. We spoke to Paul Windle, professional hairstylist and owner of Windle London, who gave us the lowdown on hair mistakes to avoid.

Rinsing with steaming water

You need to turn down your shower, people! Paul explains: "That same hair damage caused by flat irons and hair dryers can also happen when you turn the temperature dial up too high in the shower. Wet hair is already extremely delicate and using water that’s hotter than needed can in fact be incredibly damaging and cause hair to stretch and eventually break off when combing it through.

"It’s enough to use lukewarm, not steaming, water to rinse out your shampoo.

© Getty Turn down your shower!

"This allows your hair cuticles to open up and ensures your strands are clean from the inside out." Paul adds: " But once you condition, rinse with cool water to seal the cuticle closed. This adds a healthy shine that will last until your next wash."

Brushing just-out-of-the-shower wet hair

Beware of wet hair at all times. Paul warns: "Wet hair is not only heavier, but more elastic and delicate, so stretching it out with your brush will cause the strands to break. Instead, brush your hair before you hop in the shower; especially if you have product in it (hair spray, texturising creams, sea salt spray, etc.)

© Getty Paul explains why brushing your hair after a shower can be risky

"Giving your hair a nice detangle before you get it wet is the key to avoiding detangling afterward,” says Paul. Once you’re out, use a non-greasy lightweight, leave-in conditioner such as 'Invisible Day & Night Cream' along with a brush created specifically for detangling wet hair.

Windle London's Invisible Day & Night Cream is a great detangler

These are a lot gentler on the hair and specifically made to not break, pull, or damage your hair whether it’s wet or dry.”

Conditioning from your roots

There's an art to applying conditioner.

© Getty when it comes to conditioner, keep it away from the root of the hair

Paul quips: "When applying conditioner, it’s best to start at the midshaft of your hair toward the ends. The ends of the hair are the oldest, meaning they’ve been on your head the longest, contain the least amount of moisture, and are the most dead, so this is the area that needs the most conditioning.

Using the right amount is also key. How much you need really depends on the length, thickness, and texture of your hair, so be sure to ask your stylist the correct amount you should be using."

Not washing your hair enough - or too often

This rule can be confusing but it's easy to learn, according to Paul. "While the trend of washing less often is catching on, try to tread lightly. The pores on your scalp can become congested from excessive oil, which will attract even more dirt and debris and lead to scalp problems.

© Getty Get the balance just right when washing your hair

"Washing a maximum of 2-3 times a week should be sufficient to keep your hair and scalp in optimal condition. Cleansing your hair more than you need to can strip away the natural oils that keep your hair and scalp healthy, thus making it more brittle and prone to breaking."