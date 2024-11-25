Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham’s bob is back - the short hair transformation we all missed
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham’s bob is back - the short hair transformation we all missed
Victoria Beckham attends the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha on March 27, 2019© KARIM JAAFAR,Getty

Victoria Beckham's bob is back - the short hair transformation we all missed

The former Spice Girl has inches taken off her hair

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham took to Manhattan, New York on Thursday night, rocking a white backless dress as she hosted a star-studded dinner at Coqodaq, celebrating the launch of her third womenswear collection with Mytheresa.

Her husband David Beckham stepped out in support© @victoriabeckham
Victoria and David at the event

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham looked as chic as ever as she posed up a storm in fabulous pictures, but we were mesmerised by her hair, which looked super short!

Victoria Beckham shorter hair© Francesca Abrahamovitch
Victoria just rocked shorter hair

The fashion mogul has been gradually sporting shorter and shorter locks over the past few months.

But, as she swished her tousled waves, we realised that she'd had a good few inches snipped off - and her mane is almost the same length as her famous 90s bob she sported in her Spice Girls days.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's A-list hairstylist is her godfather

Hairdresser Ken Paves was at the bash, alongside VB's makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch. We are pretty sure that Ken, who also styles Victoria's bestie Eva Longoria's hair, worked his magic on the former singer's new 'do.

Victoria's hairdresser

Victoria and Ken are long-time friends; Ken is even godfather to Victoria's 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

View post on Instagram
 

 Back in 2016, In 2016, mother-of-one Eva told Loose Women viewers that Ken, VB and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny as well just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."

Victoria's hair journey

David Beckham's wife generally has two go-to styles; long and flowing, enhanced with extensions, or a shorter bob, which she first dabbled in during her time on the pop scene.

Victoria Beckham wears a blue dress on her 50th birthday
Victoria sported long hair for her birthday

We last saw the 50-year-old sporting Rapunzel-like, super flowing tresses at her birthday party back in April. The brunette beauty sported waist-length, thickly cut hair as she rocked a custom, sheer mint green frock with floral hip accents. She paired her figure-highlighting ensemble with a pair of black high-waisted underwear which were designed to be seen, leaning into fashion's latest 'no pants' craze.

victoria beckham with long hair © Getty Images
Victoria previously sported Rapunzel-esque locks

Victoria's youngest child, Harper, seems to have taken inspiration from her mother's WAG era from the 00's, as she often sports super-long, waist length straight hair, too.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More