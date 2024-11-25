Victoria Beckham’s bob is back - the short hair transformation we all missed

Victoria Beckham took to Manhattan, New York on Thursday night, rocking a white backless dress as she hosted a star-studded dinner at Coqodaq, celebrating the launch of her third womenswear collection with Mytheresa.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria and David at the event

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham looked as chic as ever as she posed up a storm in fabulous pictures, but we were mesmerised by her hair, which looked super short!

© Francesca Abrahamovitch Victoria just rocked shorter hair

The fashion mogul has been gradually sporting shorter and shorter locks over the past few months.

But, as she swished her tousled waves, we realised that she'd had a good few inches snipped off - and her mane is almost the same length as her famous 90s bob she sported in her Spice Girls days.

Hairdresser Ken Paves was at the bash, alongside VB's makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch. We are pretty sure that Ken, who also styles Victoria's bestie Eva Longoria's hair, worked his magic on the former singer's new 'do.

Victoria and Ken are long-time friends; Ken is even godfather to Victoria's 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

Back in 2016, In 2016, mother-of-one Eva told Loose Women viewers that Ken, VB and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny as well just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."

David Beckham's wife generally has two go-to styles; long and flowing, enhanced with extensions, or a shorter bob, which she first dabbled in during her time on the pop scene.

Victoria sported long hair for her birthday

We last saw the 50-year-old sporting Rapunzel-like, super flowing tresses at her birthday party back in April. The brunette beauty sported waist-length, thickly cut hair as she rocked a custom, sheer mint green frock with floral hip accents. She paired her figure-highlighting ensemble with a pair of black high-waisted underwear which were designed to be seen, leaning into fashion's latest 'no pants' craze.

© Getty Images Victoria previously sported Rapunzel-esque locks

Victoria's youngest child, Harper, seems to have taken inspiration from her mother's WAG era from the 00's, as she often sports super-long, waist length straight hair, too.