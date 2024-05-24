Meet Reba McEntire's former NASCAR driver son, Shelby Blackstock

Reba McEntire is in "a really good place" in her life, which she credits largely to having a loving family – including her son, Shelby Blackstock.

The Voice star welcomed her only biological son – she has five stepchildren from two marriages – with her former husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock in 1990, one year after their wedding.

Despite growing up with a huge country star for a mom, Reba always made time for her son. "I took him on the road with me," she told People.

"When I couldn't, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school, and pick him up."

She added: "We'd play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do."

Here's what we know about Reba's son…

Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, 34

His mom is proud of him

© Getty Images Reba shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock

Reba isn't shy about singing her son's praises and often gushes about him and his achievements. "I'm very proud of him," she told People in October 2022.

"He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too."

She added: "Shelby is a gift from God to me. We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

He was a NASCAR driver

© Getty Images Shelby is a former NASCAR driver

Shelby enjoyed success as a NASCAR driver and made his Daytona debut at the 2011 Continental Tire Challenge Grand-Am 200 – just five months after he began racing.

Reba shared her pride over his first race, writing on her blog at the time: "Watching Shelby on the track racing at 170MPH was the biggest rush I've ever had! Congrats to Shelby on his first professional race! We're very proud and very thankful to God for keeping him safe."

He has raced at the US F2000 National Championship, the Pro Mazda Championship, the Indy Lights, and in 2020, he was a GT World Challenge America Overall Champion.

He met his wife on Tinder

© Instagram Shelby and Marissa met on Tinder

Shelby met his now-wife Marissa Branch on the dating app Tinder in 2014, but it took two years for them to become romantically involved.

"We made fast friends early on and have had a strong bond ever since," the duo previously told People. "We both agree that if we had dated immediately upon meeting, we likely would not be as prepared as we are now to deserve one another."

He got married at Walt Disney World, Florida

Shelby is a huge Disney fan and after proposing to Marissa at Walt Disney World's Epcot, there was only one place he wanted to hold the wedding.

Not only did he pop the question at the theme park on New Year's Eve in 2020, but it's also where he confessed his love for Marissa for the first time.

"Epcot was the first place Shelby said, 'I love you' and where he would later propose," she told People. "Some of our happiest times together have happened at Epcot, so celebrating our nuptials there just made sense!"

The couple returned to Epcot on February 12, 2022, for a moonlit ceremony, where they exchanged vows at the Magic Kingdom in front of Cinderella Castle after the park closed.

He loves dogs

© Instagram Shelby and Marissa live in Nashville with their two dogs

Shelby describes himself as a "dog dad" on his Instagram bio and often posts sweet photos of his two pet pooches Belle, a husky, and Watson, a corgi.

He lives in Nashville, TN

© Instagram Shelby and Marissa moved to Nashville to be closer to Reba

Shelby decided to return to his hometown of Nashville to be closer to his parents after stepping back from racing.

He previously lived in Charlotte, NC, with Marissa after she relocated from Indiana to be with him. They now live with their two beloved dogs.