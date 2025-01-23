Joan Collins, 91, glows in stunning beach photos with husband Percy

Actress Joan Collins resembled a bronzed beach babe on Wednesday as she holidayed in Mexico with her husband Percy Gibson.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Dynasty star, 91, uploaded a carousel of sunkissed snapshots, including a radiant picture of herself relaxing on a sun lounger alongside her beau.

© Instagram Joan and Percy were all smiles as they soaked up the sunshine

The veteran TV star looked classically chic rocking a white strappy swimsuit which she teamed with a painterly red and white sarong. As for accessories, Joan spruced up her beachy look with a beaded pendant, a pair of rose-tinted aviator sunglasses and wide brim cream hat trimmed with a technicolour ribbon.

She secured her raven locks with a sugary pink bandana and added a sweep of rich plum lipstick for some added beachside glamour.

© Instagram The couple jetted off to sunny Mexico

Her husband, Percy, meanwhile, appeared in his element posing beside Joan in a pair of marine blue swimming shorts. He shielded his eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of classic wayfarer sunglasses in black.

Elsewhere, Joan included a photograph of herself and Percy posing with a group of hotel staff members as they offered a thumb's up. The 91-year-old was a vision in a vibrant kaftan emblazoned with a bold floral print in hues of magenta, cerulean blue and butter yellow.

A wide brim straw hat, oversized sunglasses and glam hoop earrings completed her holiday aesthetic.

In her caption, Joan wrote: "A massive #thankyou to the wonderful staff who spoiled us every day! @hotelesencia #cancun #tulum #mexico #holiday."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "What a gorgeous dress! Super pretty cut," noted one, while a second gushed: "What beautiful photos! I love Mexico," and a third chimed in: "True Hollywood glamour," followed by a heart emoji.

The pair stayed at the Hotel Esencia which is nestled between Tulum and Playa del Carmen. The five-star establishment was originally built as the private hideaway home of an Italian duchess before it was later turned into a luxurious tourist destination.

Joan and Percy's relationship

The loved-up couple first crossed paths in 2000 when Joan starred in the play, Love Letters. They went on to tie the knot two years later at Claridge's Hotel in London.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2002

Joan has spoken about their marriage on numerous occasions and previously told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

Reflecting on their age gap, the actress also told Louis Theroux: "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage."