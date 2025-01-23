Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joan Collins, 91, glows in stunning beach photos with husband Percy
couple posing on boat © Instagram

The Dynasty actress wed Percy Gibson in 2002

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Joan Collins resembled a bronzed beach babe on Wednesday as she holidayed in Mexico with her husband Percy Gibson.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Dynasty star, 91, uploaded a carousel of sunkissed snapshots, including a radiant picture of herself relaxing on a sun lounger alongside her beau.

couple relaxing on sun loungers © Instagram
Joan and Percy were all smiles as they soaked up the sunshine

The veteran TV star looked classically chic rocking a white strappy swimsuit which she teamed with a painterly red and white sarong. As for accessories, Joan spruced up her beachy look with a beaded pendant, a pair of rose-tinted aviator sunglasses and wide brim cream hat trimmed with a technicolour ribbon.

She secured her raven locks with a sugary pink bandana and added a sweep of rich plum lipstick for some added beachside glamour.

couple posing in hotel lobby © Instagram
The couple jetted off to sunny Mexico

Her husband, Percy, meanwhile, appeared in his element posing beside Joan in a pair of marine blue swimming shorts. He shielded his eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of classic wayfarer sunglasses in black.

Elsewhere, Joan included a photograph of herself and Percy posing with a group of hotel staff members as they offered a thumb's up. The 91-year-old was a vision in a vibrant kaftan emblazoned with a bold floral print in hues of magenta, cerulean blue and butter yellow.

A wide brim straw hat, oversized sunglasses and glam hoop earrings completed her holiday aesthetic.

In her caption, Joan wrote: "A massive #thankyou to the wonderful staff who spoiled us every day! @hotelesencia #cancun #tulum #mexico #holiday."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "What a gorgeous dress! Super pretty cut," noted one, while a second gushed: "What beautiful photos! I love Mexico," and a third chimed in: "True Hollywood glamour," followed by a heart emoji.

The pair stayed at the Hotel Esencia which is nestled between Tulum and Playa del Carmen. The five-star establishment was originally built as the private hideaway home of an Italian duchess before it was later turned into a luxurious tourist destination.

Joan and Percy's relationship

The loved-up couple first crossed paths in 2000 when Joan starred in the play, Love Letters. They went on to tie the knot two years later at Claridge's Hotel in London.

couple posing for photos at garden show© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in 2002

Joan has spoken about their marriage on numerous occasions and previously told HELLO!: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

Reflecting on their age gap, the actress also told Louis Theroux: "I believe in marriage — which is why I've done it five times — and I finally have a wonderful marriage."

