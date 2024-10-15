James Norton debuts dramatic hair transformation

James Norton's iconic flame-hued curls are synonymous with his classic sense of style, but on Monday, the Happy Valley star debuted his almost unrecognisable new locks.

The Grantchester actor, 39, showcased his newly transformed jet-black tresses at a special screening of his new film Joy at Soho House. In keeping with his usual utilitarian style, James slipped on a pair of charcoal baggy jeans and a knitted jumper.

© Dave Benett James debuted hi jet-black locks

James posed alongside his co-stars Thomasin Harcourt, who looked gorgeous in a sequin-studded black minidress and matching denim jacket, and Charlotte Colbert, who oozed elegance in a tweed jacket and oversized sunglasses.

The film is set to be an emotional one, as James plays scientist Robert Edwards, who teams up with Thomasin's character, Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, and surgeon Patrick Steptoe, played by Bill Nighy, to "unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilisation."

The film "celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science, as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them." Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix drama Joy starring James Norton and Bill Nighy

Also in attendance at the screening were Hannah Vaughan Jones, Richard E. Grant, and Rhoda Ofori-Attah. Keep scrolling for more photos from their evening at Soho House.

1/ 4 © Dave Benett Hannah Vaughan Jones looked gorgeous in a hot-pink suit



2/ 4 © Dave Benett Thomasin Harcourt wowed in a sequin-studded ensemble



3/ 4 © Dave Benett James also posed with Finola Dwyer and Charlotte Colbert



4/ 4 © Dave Benett James' jet-black locks took centre stage

James teased his new hair look last week when he shared a sepia-style photo of himself rocking brunette-tinted locks, whilst at his first-ever NFL game.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "First ever NFL game… I’m hooked. Thank you @nfluk for having me."

James shared a photo last week that saw his tresses look darker

Whilst his mid-transformation hair went largely unnoticed by fans, in the comments section, followers couldn't help but swoon over the star.

"He's beautiful," one penned. A second added: "Beautiful picture of James, it's a pleasure to see him smile because he has the most beautiful smile."

James oozed his usual chic, this time slipping on a charcoal grey shirt and high-rise black trousers.