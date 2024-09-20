Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new hairstyle on poignant Brad Pitt anniversary
Digital Cover fashion© GEOFF ROBINS

Angelina Jolie debuts a dramatic new look on poignant anniversary

The 'Maria' actress switched up her style for her latest shoot

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie wowed fans on Friday when she swapped her usually sleek straight hair for a wild curly hairstyle.  

Posing for a shoot for CR Fashion Book, the 49-year-old Oscar winner smouldered at the camera, wearing winged eyeliner for dramatic effect.  

This latest interview comes eight years after Angelina filed for divorce from fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage, twelve years together and six children – though her ex was clearly far from her mind.

Wearing clothes from her own brand, Atelier Jolie, Angelina wore a kimono, jacket and trouser suit, including designs from a capsule collection in collaboration with Zolay Sherzad, the founder of clothing brand Zarif. 

Announcing the cover and clothes collaboration, CR Fashion Book wrote via Instagram: "Zarif blends traditional Afghan techniques with contemporary design, and this collection —made from Atelier Jolie house patterns and deadstock fabrics—aims to help preserve cultural heritage and support Afghan women." 

Angelina credited her mother as part of her inspiration. She said: "My mother was a very globally minded, thoughtful person, who often spoke to me about injustice. When I was in my twenties, I started to travel and realized how much I had not been taught in school or was aware of.  

Angelina is well-known for her charitable work© K M Asad
Angelina is well-known for her charitable work

"I began my education, or reeducation rather, then. I began traveling to areas of conflict and post-conflict. Listening. Learning. My world view is very much shaped by refugee families, and I have so much respect for them." 

Angelina's 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, took behind-the-scenes photographs of his mother. 

Pax is clearly a budding photographer© Pax Jolie-Pitt, CR Fashion Book
Pax is clearly a budding photographer

Brad and Angelina married in Chateau Miraval, a vineyard the couple brought together and split 60-40 between Brad and Angelina respectively. He gifted his then-wife ten per cent as a wedding gift, so that they owned the estate equally.  

brad and angelina looking smart on red carpet© Getty
The couple announced their separation in 2016

All of the children were involved in the wedding, as sons Maddox and Pax walked their mother down the aisle, daughters Zahara and Vivienne were flower girls and Shiloh and Knox were ring-bearers.  

