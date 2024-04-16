Rhea Ripley looks unrecognizable with blond hair in must-see throwback photos amid injury

Rhea Ripley is known for her jet black hair and bold makeup, but the WWE star looked totally different as a child!

The popular wrestler often shares throwback photos on her social media accounts, and has previously uploaded a number of adorable childhood snapshots featuring herself and her sister Calista from when they were little girls.

Rhea is almost unrecognizable, sporting blonde hair, although her sporty side has always been consistent, with her posing in a karate gi.

Rhea posted these pictures back in 2020, writing in the caption: "I miss you". More adorable photos of the sisters have since been uploaded in 2022, with the wrestler sharing a cute image of her and her sister crawling on the floor as infants.

Rhea, whose real name is Demi Bennett, has been passionate about wrestling since she was young, and spent two years studying the craft in her early teens, before being signed to Rio City Wrestling in Adelaide.

Rhea Ripley as a little girl with blond hair

The star is notorious in the ring and has been nicknamed The Nightmare in the wrestling world. She previously opened up about transforming into her hardcore wrestling persona during an interview with Australia's Sunrise in 2021.

When asked about the transformation from her childhood photos to her The Nightmare persona, she replied: "I pretty much live in the gym. I'm in there daily doing three hours of cardio and weights. I don't really have a rest day. I really dedicate myself to the gym because that's my happy place.

The wrestling star with her younger sister in a cute childhood snapshot

"That's where I go to de-stress and have fun."

Most recently, Rhea has made headlines following an AC injury, which has forced her to vacate the Women's World Championship.

© WWE Rhea Ripley on Monday night following her shoulder injury

She appeared on Monday's Raw with her arm in a sling, and explained that she had to vacate the title because of a shoulder injury.

She had been champion for 380 days before being forced to do so. She went on to reveal that she would be out of action for "quite a few months".

Rhea, 27, went on to issue a warning to the next champion. She said on Raw: "This is a warning to whoever wins my Women's World Championship. When I come back, I'm coming back for blood."

Another photo of Rhea as a little girl

Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared footage of himself comforting Rhea backstage on Monday, as the distressed looking star was close to tears following her injury.

He wrote alongside the video: "Absolutely no doubt in my mind that @rhearipley_wwe will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever. Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire WWE Universe can be proud of."

