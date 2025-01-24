Duchess Sophie just had a major volume hair transformation - woah, it's huge

On Thursday evening, the stunning Duchess of Edinburgh looked sensational as she attended the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley.

The mother-of-two dressed to impress on the cold January evening, wearing a sparkling Erdem gown in shimmering silver. She kept out the chill, topping her look with a bottle green, faux fur jacket by high street mecca Zara, and accessorised with a plethora of Chopard diamonds. Epic!

© UK Press via Getty Images Sophie's hair looked amazing!

However, despite her statement outfit, it was her hair that stole the show. The blonde beauty, who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this week, often wears her healthy mane in a sleek and straight style or tied back from her face.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Sophie's hair was very Sabrina!

For this occasion though, she had clearly had a voluminous blow dry - check out the height! It's fabulous; very Sabrina Carpenter.

In fact, many would say it's actually a royal take on the much-coveted Dallas blowdry.

This current hair trend is big news amongst the younger generation and is always trending on TikTok. Speaking to professional stylist to the stars, Micheal Gray, the style Sophie has been rocking is actually pretty straightforward. The hairdresser told HELLO!: "The Dallas blowdry is taking sections of hair the same size as a round blow dry brush, blow drying the hair up to achieve maximum volume and movement through the hair, wrapping the hair in and pinning, allowing the hair to cool down."

He added: "Once the hair has cooled down, you brush it through. This compliments any neckline of any dress to create a polished finish."

Where does Duchess Sophie get her hair done?

The royals are notoriously private about where they get their beauty treatments, although sometimes for big engagements, like weddings, the glam squad is revealed. Prince Edward's wife didn't have a hair out of place on her wedding day in 1999 and her look was perfected by stylist Andrew Collinge.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Sophie and Edward married in 1999

Despite the fact that there were just five months between the couple announcing their engagement and exchanging their vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the hairstylist said his team didn't have time to have any hair trials and he was essentially "working blind."

© Townsley/Shutterstock Sophie sported a pixie crop on her wedding day

Sophie wore her then blonde pixie cut in a bouncy straight style with her fringe blow-dried forwards to frame her face.

She accessoried with a diamond tiara borrowed from Her Late Majesty which perfectly complemented her embellished coat dress by Samantha Shaw.

Andrew explained to the Liverpool Echo: "Every bride likes to keep her dress a secret but with this being a Royal wedding even I had no idea what it would look like so had no reference point in terms of planning beforehand how to do the hair."