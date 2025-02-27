Duchess Sophie given exciting news as she quietly returns to royal duties

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been given an incredible new role as she resumed her royal duties this week.

Sophie, 60, has followed in her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps to become patron of the Mothers' Union.

The late Queen was a long-time patron of the charity, as the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria.

The Duchess visited the Christian organisation, which marks its 150th anniversary next year, in Chelmsford, Essex, on Thursday to hear about its English for Women project.

The initiative aims to reduce the isolation of women in local communities who speak little or no English and experience language barriers in their everyday lives, after fleeing conflict or challenging situations.

Sophie, who looked elegant in a black blazer and a patterned skirt for the outing, chatted with some of the women and families during the class.

© Getty Sophie has followed in the late Queen's footsteps

She was heard asking one little girl about the colours she was using while drawing.

Watch the moment below...

WATCH: Duchess Sophie shares sweet moment with little girl during royal outing

The union was founded in 1876 by Mary Sumner, the wife of a Winchester rector, to support mothers from all backgrounds as they brought up their children in the Christian faith.

Kathleen Snow, the union's worldwide president, said: "The Duchess will bring strength and inspiration for the work we all do.

"We are especially grateful for Her Royal Highness's experience and commitment to championing the most marginalised, particularly those who are impacted by violence and abuse in conflict, a cause we are passionate about, because conflict disproportionately affects women and children.

"As a woman-led movement, we also greatly welcome the Duchess’s commitment to promoting the development of women into leadership."

© Getty Sophie has been given a new patronage

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have both resumed their royal duties this week after enjoying a family holiday in the Swiss resort of St Moritz during the February half-term break.

Prince Edward and Sophie were joined by their son, James, Earl of Wessex, 17, on the ski trip.

© Getty Sophie spoke with women learning English through the initiative

The couple's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, is currently in her third year of her English degree at the University of St Andrews.

On Wednesday, the Duchess held a meeting with her patronage, Plan International UK, and later attended a panel discussion and reception for Commonwealth Youth Gender and Equality Network at the Ismaili Centre in London.