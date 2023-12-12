Princess Kate's stunning hair evolution in 11 must-see photos

Aside from her generous spirit and trend-setting wardrobe, the Princess of Wales is known for her glossy Rapunzel-like locks, sparking hair envy everywhere.

The 41-year-old royal always looks flawless no matter the occasion, and her flowing tresses are consistently immaculate.

From voluminous blowouts to retro bangs and honeyed highlights, Princess Kate has been known to subtly switch up her mane as per the everchanging roster of hair trends.

Join HELLO! as we chart her fabulous hair evolution in all its luscious glory…

2007: Sleek and straight © Getty Images Prior to marrying into the royal family, Kate sported sleek long tresses which she typically styled in a sweeping side part. Veering away from bouncy blowouts, the then part-time accessory buyer gently curled the ends of her locks for a beautifully simple yet stylish look.



2008: Side swept bangs © Getty Images Side partings flipped over to one side were huge in the early noughties, and Princess Kate, as to be expected, offered a masterclass in achieving the nonchalant, fuss-free hairdo. For a touch of texture, Kate interspersed her smooth and sleek mane with subtle layers.



2010: Ringlets galore © Getty Images When Prince William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010, the mother-of-three resembled a glowing princess-to-be with her regal ringlets cascading around her shoulders. How did she achieve the perfectly polished glass-like shine? We're desperate to find out…



2013: Honeyed highlights © Getty Images In 2013, Kate ditched her deep chocolate hue in favour of a warm chestnut tone flecked with honeyed highlights. She masterfully pulled off the major transition and continued to style her locks in gentle waves and a more central parting.



2014: Voluminous waves © Getty Images For some serious va-va-voom, the Princess of Wales spruced up her repertoire of hairdos with a beautifully bouncy blowout circa 2014. Injecting some movement, we suspect the royal may have also added a few more face-framing layers.



2015: Funky fringe debut © Getty Images Kate first experimented with a bold fringe back in 2015. Going in for the chop, Prince William's wife opted for sweeping curtain bangs à la Brigitte Bardot. Can we take a moment to appreciate her gorgeous chestnut hue dappled with warm caramel tones…



2017: The chop © Getty Images The royal fully embraced change in 2017 when she lobbed off her tresses and debuted a glorious long bob. Keeping things simple, Kate sported a centre part and twirled the ends of her locks for a glamorous finishing touch.



2019: Sunkissed highlights © Getty Images In 2019, Kate seemingly experimented with a few lighter shades of blonde and fiery auburn. As ever, the brunette beauty nailed the look and made a strong case for subtle colour transformations.





2021: The return of the side part © Getty Images The side part made a triumphant return in 2019 – and we're totally here for it. This time around, the royal opted for a perfectly manicured mane with undulating waves running through the ends. Perfection.



2022: Siren waves © Getty Images Kate's hair looked luscious and long in 2022. Whether influenced by the omnipresent siren waves hair trend or not, the mother-of-three rocked some seriously mesmerising mermaid-esque waves.



