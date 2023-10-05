Princess Kate's Disney princess ponytail is the perfect hairstyle for sporty engagement in Hull

The sporty Princess of Wales wasted no time in showing off her athletic prowess at an engagement in Hull on Thursday.

Princess Kate, 42, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, tried her hand at wheelchair rugby as she celebrated a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University Hull.

Departing from her usual, corporate aesthetic, the wife of Prince William switched up her smart and sophisticated style for the league's navy training kit and a pair of white trainers.

© Getty Princess Kate's hair was curled into perfect coild

The Princess arrived with her brunette tresses tumbling past her shoulders in perfectly coiled curls, before effortlessly sweeping up her mane into a neat, side ponytail.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate swept her tumbling curls into a neat side ponytail

She accentuated her Sporty Spice-inspired hairstyle with the addition of delicate gold hoops, adding a dark mascara and liner to accentuate her natural features.

© Getty Kate wasted no time in showing off her sporty prowess

The mother-of-three's new 70s-style haircut proved popular amongst royal style fans when she first debuted her It-girl chop last month. Stepping out for an engagement at HMP High Down men's prison in Surrey, the royal's newly styled bouncy bangs made a welcome change from her Rapunzel-like locks.

WATCH: 100 years of royal hairstyles through the decades

Royal fans were quick to pick up on the royal's new 'do. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "LOVE Kate’s new curtain bangs hairstyle, which is so on trend today. She really suits it!"

Another wrote: "Wow. The Princess of Wales looks so good today," as a third chimed in: "Her new hair looks unreal."

There's no denying that Princess Kate's hair is, quite literally, a mane worthy of a Disney princess. The royal's luscious brunette locks have long been a topic of conversation of royal fans who can't quite determine whether the mother-of-three uses hair extensions to accentuate her naturally thick and glossy mane.

© Mark Cuthbert Does the Princess of Wales have hair extensions?

Back in 2022, HELLO! spoke to Olia Cutz of The Extensionist to weigh in on the Princess' enviably thick mane. "Although the transformation is very subtle, it does look like Princess Kate has enhanced her natural length with a few pieces of hair extensions," says Olia.

The Princess of Wales' hair is usually preened to perfection

"There are several undetectable hair extension methods these days," she added, suggesting that ultra bonds could be the royal's beauty weapon of choice.