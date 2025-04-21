Nicole Kidman's model daughter Sunday looks unrecognizable with bold change to appearance — see transformation

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday, 16, is growing up fast, and in the past year she's carved a path away from her famous parents as a model.

The teenager is having a wonderful time and is being exposed to many different hair and makeup looks as a result.

And now, Sunday has opted for a new look for the spring - possibly inspired by her modeling work - and in a new photo posted on Instagram over the Easter weekend, the 16-year-old looked striking with a new dark hairdo.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose no longer has blonde hair

Swapping her strawberry blond hair for a dark brunette hue, Sunday looks fabulous as she posed in a group photo with her cousins, aunt, mom Nicole and younger sister Faith Margaret.

Sunday has walked for Miu Miu on the runway during fashion week and has also modeled for W Mag and most recently, Pop magazine.

© Instagram Sunday has dyed her hair dark brown - and she looks fabulous!

Since October, she's had a public Instagram account to document her modeling career, and goes by the name Sunday Rose, rather than using her famous surname.

While Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of Sunday, they were both hesitant about her modeling at first. Nicole told The Hollywood Reporter of Sunday's new career path: "That's all driven by her. Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.'"

© Instagram Sunday has been experimenting with her looks during her modeling work

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while."

Sunday herself recently spoke with W Magazine as part of their "Next in Line" issue about her aspirations and modeling journey, saying: "I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16."

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Sunday walking the runway for Miu Miu

After finally making her debut last October, she couldn't have been more thrilled. She added: "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!"

Keith, meanwhile, told People magazine shortly after his daughter's catwalk debut that he was hopeful that having two famous parents would help Sunday remain level headed about her career in the public eye.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he said. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added.