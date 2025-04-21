Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's model daughter Sunday looks unrecognizable with bold change to appearance — see transformation
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman's model daughter Sunday looks unrecognizable with bold change to appearance — see transformation
Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M

Nicole Kidman's model daughter Sunday looks unrecognizable with bold change to appearance — see transformation

HELLO!
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday, 16, is growing up fast, and in the past year she's carved a path away from her famous parents as a model. 

The teenager is having a wonderful time and is being exposed to many different hair and makeup looks as a result. 

And now, Sunday has opted for a new look for the spring - possibly inspired by her modeling work - and in a new photo posted on Instagram over the Easter weekend, the 16-year-old looked striking with a new dark hairdo. 

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Sunday Rose no longer has blonde hair

Swapping her strawberry blond hair for a dark brunette hue, Sunday looks fabulous as she posed in a group photo with her cousins, aunt, mom Nicole and younger sister Faith Margaret. 

Sunday has walked for Miu Miu on the runway during fashion week and has also modeled for W Mag and most recently, Pop magazine. 

nicole kidman's family including her daughters and nieces © Instagram
Sunday has dyed her hair dark brown - and she looks fabulous!

Since October, she's had a public Instagram account to document her modeling career, and goes by the name Sunday Rose, rather than using her famous surname. 

While Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of Sunday, they were both hesitant about her modeling at first. Nicole told The Hollywood Reporter of Sunday's new career path: "That's all driven by her. Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.'" 

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban captured backstage before Miu Miu's Fall Winter 2025 runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Instagram
Sunday has been experimenting with her looks during her modeling work

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while." 

Sunday herself recently spoke with W Magazine as part of their "Next in Line" issue about her aspirations and modeling journey, saying: "I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16." 

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban presents a creation by Miu Miu for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
Sunday walking the runway for Miu Miu

After finally making her debut last October, she couldn't have been more thrilled. She added: "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" 

Keith, meanwhile, told People magazine shortly after his daughter's catwalk debut that he was hopeful that having two famous parents would help Sunday remain level headed about her career in the public eye. 

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he said. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More