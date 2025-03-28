Millie Bobby Brown makes major change to appearance after 'disturbing' comments

Mille Bobby Brown has switched up her appearance again after she received "disturbing" comments about her looks.

The Stranger Things star, 21, was pictured at the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday where she unveiled another hair transformation.

Accompanied by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, her father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, and mother-in-law, Dorothea Hurley, Millie rocked dark brown hair after ditching the platinum blonde hue she debuted while celebrating her 21st birthday on February 19.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown unveils blonde hair transformation on 21st birthday

Millie looked gorgeous with her sleek new style, which she secured in a red floral clip after recently chopping several inches off the length.

She looked chic in a sleeveless, red and white pinstriped top with a white cardigan around her shoulders and a pair of pink sunglasses as she sat in a box with her famous in-laws.

Millie's new look comes weeks after she shared an impassioned video on Instagram, publicly naming and shaming several journalists for "dissecting" her face, body, and personal choices.

Millie called the recent coverage scrutinizing her looks "bullying," and she refuses to apologize for growing up.

© Getty Images Millie has gone back to her dark brown hair

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny," she began.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me.

© Getty Images Millie enjoyed a sweet moment with her husband

"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

Millie then called out a series of recent headlines she said are "desperate to tear young women down", including article titled, "Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?" and "What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?"

© Getty Images Millie was joined by her famous in-laws

The Electric State actress pointed out one particular headline, titled "Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look", saying it amplifies "an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance".

She continued: "This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

© Getty Images Millie enjoyed a laugh with her father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi

"We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.

"Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up.

© Instagram Millie has ditched her platinum blonde locks

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Millie added: "We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?

© Instagram Millie hit back at 'disturbing' comments about her changing appearance

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder – what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

She concluded: "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."