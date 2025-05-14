Daniel Craig's famous daughter flaunts brand new look — photo

While Daniel Craig keeps a notoriously low profile, his daughter Ella Loudon is far more comfortable in the spotlight, especially when it comes to fashion and beauty. The 31-year-old actress and model debuted a brand-new hair color last week, swapping her signature blonde locks for a bold auburn shade.

In a candid Instagram story reposted to her account, Ella posed with tousled, copper hair, and an oversized army-green button down shirt – giving "off duty model." The hair change is striking and a natural fit for Ella, who embraces a slightly rebellious and artistic streak.

While she may be the daughter of James Bond, Ella carved her own path in the entertainment world and this new look feels like another statement of individuality.

Ella is the only daughter of Daniel and his first wife Fiona Loudon. While the couple divorced just two years after Ella was born, Ella maintains a close relationship with both. She and her dad are often photographed together at premieres, including recent events for his films Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and No Time To Die. While Daniel finds fame itchy, he's a visible source of support for Ella's artistic pursuits.

© Instagram Ella debuts her copper hair

In 2011, Daniel married actress Rachel Weisz. The couple welcomed their daughter, Grace, together in 2018 and are known for keeping their family life extremely private. They split their time between London and the United States, raising Grace largely out of the public eye. Watch the couple on the red carpet in the video below.

© Getty Images Rachel and Daniel are a very private couple

"I've got a six-year-old at home," Daniel told The New York Times. "And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."

Ella too was raised away from Hollywood. She was born and raised in London and moved to the U.S. at 17 to attend boarding school in Massachusetts. Ella later trained with Shakespeare & Company and briefly attended New York University's Atlantic Acting school, before deciding to pursue acting and modeling independently.

© Getty Images Ella and her dad attend many red carpets together

In addition to appearing in indie films such as Trauma is a Time Machine and Maneater, she models for campaigns and walks runways during Fashion Week.

She's also been candid about her struggles with dyslexia and depression, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2021, she co-founded the Domestic Violence Community Coalition of Hudson in 2021, which aims to support abuse survivors and raise awareness.

© Getty Images Ella is an artist, actress, and model

Known for her authenticity, Ella's hair transformation feels fitting, fresh, and is very much on trend. And we're sure her dad is very proud.