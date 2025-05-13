Travis Kelce displays slick new look after low-key date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has experimented with several different looks since his romance with Taylor Swift began, and he showed off another new style on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, attended the Amazon MGM Studios 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre in New York City with his brother, Jason Kelce, and debuted his slick new look.

New hair

Travis sported a new 'do for the event, rocking a slicked-back style instead of the voluminous, longer locks he's been favoring lately.

Opting for business-casual, Travis wore a gray suit teamed with a blue and white graphic T-shirt and white sneakers.

© Getty Images for Amazon Travis sported slicked-back hair for his latest appearance

His hair wasn't the only thing different about his appearance. Travis also appears to be growing back his beard after ditching his bushy facial hair in February.

Appearing on his New Heights podcast, Travis's beard was noticeably neater and shorter than the fuller facial hair he favored over the NFL season. However, it now appears to be returning to its former glory.

© Getty Images Travis changed up his look again at Amazon MGM Studios 2025 Upfront

Mother's Day

Travis' latest appearance comes after he enjoyed a low-key date with Taylor and his family for Mother's Day on Sunday.

The couple, who hadn't been seen together publicly in almost two months, dined at Talula's Garden in Philadelphia with Jason, his wife Kylie Kelce, their four daughters, and his and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

© Getty Images Travis and Jason returned to NYC after their Mother's Day outing in Philadelphia

Speaking about their "fun" Mother's Day outing, Jason told Extra: "Mother's Day was great," adding they had "a lot of people there" before revealing they got Donna a "nice gift card" along with a cruise trip.

While Jason didn't speak about Travis and Taylor's attendance, photos of them at the restaurant were shared on Instagram.

Taylor looked typically gorgeous and wore a black, daisy print dress by Christy Dawn with her blonde hair down and minimal makeup.

© Getty Images Taylor joined Travis and his family for Mother's Day

According to Page Six, the couple "went almost undetected" while the whole group dined among patrons instead of in a private room.

Travis and Taylor went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The "Lover" singer opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor has attended over a dozen of his games since and was last in the crowd at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, when the Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles.

© Getty Images Fans think Travis will soon propose to Taylor

Fans have speculated that it won't be long before Travis proposes to Taylor, and his mom added fuel to the fire in November.

When asked if Travis is planning to pop the question anytime soon, Donna told Page Six: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

She added: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They're far more able to make those decisions on their own."