Princess Kate just debuted a new hair style for 2025 - everyone's going to copy

We are still reeling at the stunning birthday portrait that the Prince and Princess of Wales released for Kate's 43rd birthday last week.

The super stylish snap was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer, and shows the royal looking super chic, sporting a classic outfit, consisting of skinny jeans, a white shirt, black blazer and a statement scarf.

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked radiant in the smiley snap, and her famous brunette mane looked longer and in better condition than ever.

In the personal message shared on social media, Prince William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

WATCH: Little girl strokes Kate's hair

The rare personal message from Kate's husband, had previously described the past year as "brutal" amid his wife's abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis .

Kate's new hair

We couldn't help but notice that Kate's hair looked slightly different. Kate single-handedly launched the Chelsea Blow Dry when she exploded on the scene in her iconic blue Issa dress when her engagement to Prince William was announced in 2010, and the royal has been sporting a similar look ever since.

© Getty Kate's hair has forever been long and glossy

Fast forward to 2025, and we've seen the royal wearing her hair even longer, and the curls are not her usual. HELLO spoke with talented professional hairstylist Tom Pike, who confirmed the change in her tresses.

© Getty Images Princess Kate normally sports a light wave in her hair

"Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice blow dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair round the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out."

© Getty Kate's hair is always long and silky

Tom, who has tended to actress Lily James hair during his career, added; "The way that Kate's done it slightly different; she's parted her hair at the back and then pushed it forward, so it looks like you've got that real, I call it a 'royal wave', but it just looks like you've got that real deep wave in the hair. It's beautiful."

We think the 'royal wave' is going to be big news in 2025 - we are SO giving it a go!