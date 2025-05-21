Jack Draper undergoes hair transformation - leaving fans in disbelief

British tennis star Jack Draper sparked a major fan reaction on Tuesday as he reappeared ahead of the French Open.

The model and sports star was photographed taking part in a practice session in preparation for the hotly anticipated tennis tournament. While his tennis skills were no doubt on point, it was his major hair transformation that appeared to court some serious attention.

Eschewing his tumbling mop of blonde hair, the 23-year-old opted for a bolder look complete with shaved sides and longer tendrils forming a fringe at the front. For a sunkissed look, Jack also appeared to spruce up his hairdo with 90s-inspired frosted tips.

© Getty Images Fans compared Jack to Peaky Blinders actor, Cillian Murphy

His follicular transformation didn't go unnoticed by his fans, with many comparing his new look to that of Peaky Blinders star, Cillian Murphy.

© Getty Images The tennis star rocked a dark blonde mop of hair in 2024

Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Jack Draper channels full Peaky Blinders vibes ahead of Roland-Garros!", while a second noted: "Very Peaky Blinders of Jack Draper", and a third added: "Cillian-ification of Jack!"

Jack is the current British number one and is renowned for his success on clay. He recently reached the Madrid final and then travelled to Rome, where he took part in the Italian Open.

© Getty Images Jack Draper opted for a sunkissed blonde look with shaven sides

During a previous interview with BBC Sport, the athlete said: "Professionally with the ATP I haven't played loads on it.

"But when I was younger, whether it was in the UK or abroad, playing European events, I always did well on the clay. I always thought I was a player who could play well on all surfaces."

Jack's early life and career

Jack hails from a sporty family. His father, Roger, is a former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association, while his mother, Nicky, is a former junior British Tennis Champion.

© Getty Images Jack is the current British No. 1

Musing on his support bubble, Jack told BBC Sport: "It's really nice to have people who you love – and you know they have your back at every turn – around you on a day-to-day basis.

"That's what keeps the feet on the ground, that's what keeps you motivated and ultimately keeps you sane in the sport."

Aside from his tennis career, Jack has also worked as a model, gracing the front covers of well-known publications including British Vogue and Tatler.

Earlier this year, Jack further cemented his ties with the fashion world as he took on the role of brand ambassador for iconic British brand, Burberry.

A statement at the time read: "Introducing our new brand ambassador, British No.1 tennis player Jack Draper. His drive, dedication and optimism, on and off the tennis court, make him a perfect match for Burberry."