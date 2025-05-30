Kelly Ripa admits suffering major hair fail on LIVE

Kelly Ripa is no stranger to changing up her hair over the years – but not all of her transformations have been a hit. The 54-year-old opened up about a styling mishap she incurred in her twenties during Friday's installment of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

During the show's inbox segment, Mark Consuelos read out a letter written by a viewer that was attached with an old photograph of a young Kelly from her All My Children days. The letter read: "Kelly and Mark, I watched you both when you starred in All My Children. I was so sad when it went off the air, I have these baseball cards that I thought I would send you."

© NBC Kelly shared an amusing anecdote about her hair

The baseball card featured two photos of Kelly's character, Hayley Vaughan—one showing her in a dramatic black wig and heavy makeup, and the other capturing a more natural look, with Kelly posing in a purple sweater, her blonde hair left down.

"Do you remember these," asked Mark.

© NBC Kelly in a black wig

"I remember this day specifically, I don't know if you can see the back of the card," replied Kelly. "That's what I looked like at the beginning of the shoot, but then they wanted to, they knew eventually they would get rid of the black wig so they just ripped the wig off my head and then were like, 'Your hair looks fine, we don't need to style it'."

"I think it does look fine," replied Mark.

© NBC Kelly Ripa in All My Children

All My Children

Kelly and Mark first met when they began co-starring together on All My Children in 1995. The blonde bombshell starred in the soap opera from 1990-2002, and in 1995, she was joined by Mark, who played her on-screen love interest Mateo Santos.

The TV star has previously credited the show's casting director, Judy Blye Wilson, for her current family life. "If I may add, without Judy, I would literally have nothing. I would not have my husband, I would not have my children," she told Andy Cohen back in January. Kelly joined the TV personality at the 92Y for a panel celebrating 55 years of All My Children.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

"You are responsible for every good thing that's ever happened to us, and I just want to publicly say that," she added. "I've said it before, without you, I'd have nothing."

The couple began dating shortly after Mark joined the show and eloped a year later to Las Vegas in 1996. Kelly and Mark now share three children – sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola.