Kelly Ripa teases hair transformation as she returns to New York City

Kelly Ripa has been enjoying some time away from New York City but returned over the weekend, wasting no time with a trip to the salon!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star found a productive way to shelter from the heatwave in the city, enjoying some much-deserved me-time with her trusty hair stylist, Ryan Trygstad.

Kelly shared a photo of herself at Ryan's salon in Manhattan, and teased that she was changing up her hairdo.

She wrote: "Out of the wilderness and into the hair chair." along with tagging Ryan's Instagram handle.

Kelly is refreshingly down-to-earth and often talks about her hair and beauty routine on Live. She is also not afraid to try out new trends, and in May, went for two weeks without washing her hair to "oil train" it.

She explained to her husband Mark: "They call it oil-training your hair. Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair."

Kelly admitted she found it difficult to begin with, saying: "The first three days, your hair looks disgusting. But then, something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you're in a Breck commercial. It's bouncing and behaving, it's settled into its dirtiness."

It worked a treat for Kelly too, who was happy with the end result. "I looked like a Westminster Dog," she said, referencing the dog competition show.

"It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the '80s. It was just like, cascading hair."

Kelly is also not afraid to embrace her natural beauty either and on more than one occasion she's spoken about the possibility of going gray.

She told Mark on Live back in April: "My hair wants to be gray. "I just don't think, you know, you've seen my gray hair. It's not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white. It's almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It's like colorless hair."

During the pandemic, she also admitted to using spray to cover her gray roots when she was unable to visit the salon. She explained on the ABC daytime show: "Anyone that follows me on Instagram knows that this is sprayed, and you kind of see it forcing – it wants to show you, it wants you to see the reality," she said, spreading the hair on her scalp.

"Since I met you, you only dyed your grey," Mark told his wife. "I got to tell you that I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely grey," the Riverdale sweetly added.