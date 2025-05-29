Kelly Ripa puts husband Mark Consuelos on blast over 'second wife' confession: 'Oh dear god'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos always know how to make their viewers laugh and we're here for all their hilarious live confessions.

During the May 29th taping of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly began discussing a study that found that men "placed more importance on romance than women."

She went on to list the positive aspects that men receive from women during a relationship, and their negative nature to suppress their emotions post-breakup.

Kelly explained: "They experience greater mental and physical health benefits from being in a relationship. [They] struggle more with the emotional toll of a breakup."

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly and Mark have been together for almost three decades

The TV host shared that she thinks she would have the upper hand if her and Mark were to ever break up. She expressed: "I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely."

Mark adorably responded: "That's true," and the audience immediately let out a collective "aww." Although Mark gave a romantic and prompt reply, he went on to explain how he really thinks the situation would go down.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kelly and Mark often share hilarious personal stories on their daytime talk show

The co-host transparently shared: "But I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay. Pretty sure. I'd have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff."

Kelly was shocked by her husband's candid reply and she jokingly responded: "Oh my God. Oh dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife."

This isn't the first time that the love birds have publicly discussed relationship topics on air. Back in March the pair provided their own definitions of love on the popular daytime show.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather for Joaquin Consuelos' graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan, shared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Mark sarcastically shared: "Love for me now is spending a quiet afternoon with you just watching me watch sports."

However, the husband knew to quickly change his answer to something more serious and he added: "No, I love being with my family. We didn't have a family back then. Love's evolved."

© Getty Images Kelly said Mark when they were younger

Kelly charmingly expressed: "I've been in love with you since the day I met you and beyond loving you, I really like you a lot." She dotingly referred to him as "my favorite person."

The duo first met when Mark was auditioning for All My Children. In fact, Kelly was the one that picked the actor out of all the headshots to play her love interest on the show. Safe to say, Kelly knows what she wants and goes for it.

Sparks quickly flew between the co-stars and they started dating soon after they met in 1995. The following year, they eloped in Las Vegas and enjoyed their honeymoon in romantic Rome and Capri.

The couple have been together for almost three decades and they share three children – Michael, Lola and Joaquin Consuelos.