Kelly Ripa's fears over her appearance revealed

Even celebrities have bad hair days! In a recent appearance on LIVE, Kelly Ripa recalled one of her worst experiences at the salon which, in the words of her husband Mark Consuelos, left the blonde beauty looking like 'Carol Brady.'

© Arturo Holmes Kelly shared her fears over changing her hair

Explaining that she's never too adventurous when it comes to her tresses, Kelly, 53, confessed that she's far too afraid to go short these days.

"Yes, I want to get a haircut until I get the haircut," she said. "Because once I get the haircut, then I have to maintain the haircut. And when your hair is this length, this is a good ponytail length. So, like, when I come to work, my hair is done for me and it looks nice."

© Getty Images The star is often tempted to cut her hair short, but a previous experience at the salon has discouraged her

Chiming in, Mark, 52, brought up the time that Kelly opted for a change, after feeling inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's bob.

"It ended up looking like Carol Brady, and I just didn't understand how it happened," Mark quipped. "I was like, 'Wait, what happened, I saw Michelle Pfeiffer five minutes ago! Now it's Carol Brady!' So now when you ask me, I say, 'Babe, do what you want to do. Just do what you want to do.'"

© Getty Mark Consuelos joked that Kelly had looked like Carol Brady (above) after getting a bad haircut

Firing back, Kelly replied: "No, that's not what you say. What he says is, 'Do what you want to do, but just know that you're going to be miserable as soon as you cut your hair off.' That's what you say. So that discourages me."

These days, Kelly loves her mid-length hair, which she regularly dyes too. Back in 2022, the mom-of-four opened up about the possibility of going gray.

Kelly previously revealed that she 'needs' to dye her hair

"During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white," she revealed on LIVE.

However, after reading Cher's interview with People about not letting her iconic jet-black hair go gray, Kelly became inspired to stick to her blonde. "Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her. She is not caving in, she doesn't care about the trend — you know, people are embracing their gray hair all over the place. Everybody's embracing their gray hair," remarked Kelly.

© NBC Kelly was inspired by Cher's decision to maintain her iconic jet-black hair rather than going gray

"I need to dye my hair," she confessed, before adding that people were free to embrace their natural hair color if they wanted to, and that certain people could pull them off better.