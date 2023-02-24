Kelly Ripa's son Michael debuts major hair transformation - see photo The Live! host shares three children with her husband and new co-star Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son, Michael, showed off a brand new look this week - but is it everything he expected it to be?

The aspiring filmmaker and actor has been growing his hair, however, he decided to switch up his style with a fresh haircut.

Michael posted a selfie on Instagram Stories in which his longer tresses had been cut into a sleek do with short sides and floppy top.

He wore his trademark, dark rimmed glasses and a serious expression. Michael captioned the post: "New cut," before adding: "Ngl my head is kinda cold now."

Michael's look was in stark contrast to his appearance a few weeks ago when he added a selfie where none of his features could be seen because they were hidden behind his mass of black hair.

At the time, he teased that he was in desperate need of a haircut and posed with his long hair brushed over his face. He wrote: "Might be time for a trim soon."

Michael had a brand new haircut but it left him cold

Michael is working incredibly hard to achieve his dreams as a filmmaker and actor and has been fully supported by his famous family.

Kelly opened up about his early career struggles during an episode of her show Live with Kelly and Ryan last year.

She explained that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic.

Michael recently shared a photo of his much longer hair

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

Kelly and Mark share three gorgeous children

On how she and husband Mark Consuelos helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Michael's since found a lot of good fortune, and most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role.

The 25-year-old's IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

