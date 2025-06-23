Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's new 'phenomenal' hair defies gravity - here's proof
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's new 'phenomenal' hair defies gravity - here's proof
Zara Tindall attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on June 22, 2025 in Egham, England. © Getty Images

Zara Tindall's new 'phenomenal' hair defies gravity - here's proof

Mike Tindall's wife wowed at Ascot 2025

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall looked so chic at Ascot last week - we were in awe of her race spectator attire; it was another level of chic!

On Friday, Mike Tindall's wife looked sublime in a baby blue suit by one of her favourite designers, Veronica Beard, which she layered with a contrasting, cerulean blue silk shirt.

Princess Anne's daughter accessorised with a gorgeous fascinator from Jenny Roberts millinery that matched her suit's hue perfectly, as well as a pair of aquamarine gemstone drop earrings and a clutch bag from Aspinal, in white woven leather.

Zara Tindall on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025.© PA Images via Getty Images
Zara Tindall on day four of Royal Ascot 2025

We adored the royal's hair too - it was tightly teased into a glorious updo, which had height, worked expertly well under her fascinator and, more importantly, defied gravity as it stayed in place all day - quite a mean feat when the weather gets warmer!

Zara's hair looked incredible© @littledollfaceofficial
Zara's hair looked incredible from the back

Zara's makeup and hair were created by Alisia Ristevski, who is known as @littledollfaceofficial on Instagram. 

Zara used the 'Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray'
Zara used the 'Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray'

The talented professional, who always does Zara's hair and makeup during professional events, listed the makeup brands and hair products she used to create Zara's flawless look, and luckily for us, even her hairspray. Alisia used the Color Wow 'Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray', which is known for its excellent finish.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

It promotes 'natural movement and improved hair maintenance' for the hair, and many remark on its great invisible hold.

 

View post on Instagram
 

Royal fans loved the look, and one even wrote in the comments section that her new 'do was 'phenomenal'

Zara's Ascot looks

This year, Zara's looks have been on fire. On day one, the 44-year-old stepped out in a waist-cinching cornflower blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, which featured a fitted empire bodice and high neckline.

Zara and Mike Tindall attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© Max Mumby
Zara and Mike Tindall attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

For the second day, the mother-of-three brought out a floral dress so dazzling, it sold out within hours. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attends Royal Ascot © Getty Images
Zara in her dazzling floral gown

The 'Helouise' midi dress from Anna Mason features beautiful puff sleeves and the most classy embossed floral design.

Zara at racecourse in black and white dress and hat© Getty
Zara's look had vintage star appeal

And on Thursday, Zara channelled an old Hollywood icon, in a fit-and-flare A-line dress in black and white, that featured a collared neckline and belted waist. It was designed by Laura Green and looked great with a pair of pearlescent drop earrings and a statement hat from Juliette Botterill.

Which look was your favourite?

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Hair
See more
Read More