Zara Tindall's new 'phenomenal' hair defies gravity - here's proof

Zara Tindall looked so chic at Ascot last week - we were in awe of her race spectator attire; it was another level of chic!

On Friday, Mike Tindall's wife looked sublime in a baby blue suit by one of her favourite designers, Veronica Beard, which she layered with a contrasting, cerulean blue silk shirt.

Princess Anne's daughter accessorised with a gorgeous fascinator from Jenny Roberts millinery that matched her suit's hue perfectly, as well as a pair of aquamarine gemstone drop earrings and a clutch bag from Aspinal, in white woven leather.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall on day four of Royal Ascot 2025

We adored the royal's hair too - it was tightly teased into a glorious updo, which had height, worked expertly well under her fascinator and, more importantly, defied gravity as it stayed in place all day - quite a mean feat when the weather gets warmer!

© @littledollfaceofficial Zara's hair looked incredible from the back

Zara's makeup and hair were created by Alisia Ristevski, who is known as @littledollfaceofficial on Instagram.

Zara used the 'Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray'

The talented professional, who always does Zara's hair and makeup during professional events, listed the makeup brands and hair products she used to create Zara's flawless look, and luckily for us, even her hairspray. Alisia used the Color Wow 'Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray', which is known for its excellent finish.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

It promotes 'natural movement and improved hair maintenance' for the hair, and many remark on its great invisible hold.

Royal fans loved the look, and one even wrote in the comments section that her new 'do was 'phenomenal'

Zara's Ascot looks

This year, Zara's looks have been on fire. On day one, the 44-year-old stepped out in a waist-cinching cornflower blue midi dress from Rebecca Vallance, which featured a fitted empire bodice and high neckline.

© Max Mumby Zara and Mike Tindall attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

For the second day, the mother-of-three brought out a floral dress so dazzling, it sold out within hours.

© Getty Images Zara in her dazzling floral gown

The 'Helouise' midi dress from Anna Mason features beautiful puff sleeves and the most classy embossed floral design.

© Getty Zara's look had vintage star appeal

And on Thursday, Zara channelled an old Hollywood icon, in a fit-and-flare A-line dress in black and white, that featured a collared neckline and belted waist. It was designed by Laura Green and looked great with a pair of pearlescent drop earrings and a statement hat from Juliette Botterill.

Which look was your favourite?