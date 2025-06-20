Butter Yellow is the colour of Ascot 2025 - from Carole Middleton to Harriet Sperling

Royal Ascot 2025 has been glorious so far, hasn't it? The quintessential British event, which is one of the most famous horse racing displays in the world, has been a sun-soaked week of fabulousness.

Of course, here at HELLO! we are obsessed with racegoers and their outfits, and one trend we noticed was literally everywhere during the Berkshire bash was butter yellow.

Now, in case you have been living under a rock, you may not know that the light lemon colour, with creamy undertones, is the trending colour of 2025, and is hugely popular right now.

© Getty Images Butter yellow is the trending colour of the season

Members of the royal family looked dazzling in the colourway at Ascot, as did some of the UK's most prolific influencers. Which one is your favourite?

© WireImage Carole Middleton The mother of the Princess of Wales looked impeccably stylish as she arrived at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, in a dazzling, butter yellow lace creation by royal favourite brand ME+EM. The 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', ensured she stood out from the crowd and was a wonderful fit for the mother-of-three.

© Getty Princess Beatrice Appearing alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, our favourite redhead royal looked elegant in her gleaming midi dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured a jewel neckline and magnificent, contrasting cerulean blue abstract print.



© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet Sperling Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, looked dapper at Royal Ascot, alongside his gorgeous girlfriend, Harriet. The blonde bombshell wore a dazzling Beulah London dress, with a matching fascinator by Nicola de Selincourt. Heels by Emmy London and a cute clutch by Anya Hindmarch finished off her look perfectly.

© @louisaxgrace Louisa Grace Louisa looked like an ethereal vision in her enchanting Needle & Thread dress. Known as the 'Daisy Wave Ankle Gown', the standout style turned heads with its tulle frills, charming lace and floral embroidered detail. We adored her white headpiece and top-handled bag. Full marks!



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc Lydia Millen Lovely Lydia looked radiant in her bespoke dress she co-designed with Sassi Holford. The satin sheen of the fabric looked sumptuously striking, and she topped the look with a complementing, wide-brimmed hat by Vivienne Sherriff, adding custom shoes by Emmy London, and a vintage Mulberry bag.

