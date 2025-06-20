Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Butter Yellow is THE colour of Ascot 2025 - from Carole Middleton to Harriet Sperling
Royal ladies wearing buttr yellow 2025 - Carole Middleton, Harriet Sperling and Princess Beatrice

Butter Yellow is the colour of Ascot 2025 - from Carole Middleton to Harriet Sperling

The shade that you can't get away from this summer…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Royal Ascot 2025 has been glorious so far, hasn't it? The quintessential British event, which is one of the most famous horse racing displays in the world, has been a sun-soaked week of fabulousness.

Of course, here at HELLO! we are obsessed with racegoers and their outfits, and one trend we noticed was literally everywhere during the Berkshire bash was butter yellow.

Now, in case you have been living under a rock, you may not know that the light lemon colour, with creamy undertones, is the trending colour of 2025, and is hugely popular right now.

ufi Alexander wears an all Miu Miu look made of butter yellow long summer dress, off white pumps high heels with platform and straw Miu Miu bag with attached Labubu bag charms during day five of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images
Butter yellow is the trending colour of the season

Members of the royal family looked dazzling in the colourway at Ascot, as did some of the UK's most prolific influencers. Which one is your favourite?

Carole Middleton attends day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2025 in Ascot, England© WireImage

Carole Middleton

The mother of the Princess of Wales looked impeccably stylish as she arrived at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, in a dazzling, butter yellow lace creation by royal favourite brand ME+EM. The 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', ensured she stood out from the crowd and was a wonderful fit for the mother-of-three.

Princess Beatrice of York attends day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© Getty

Princess Beatrice

Appearing alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, our favourite redhead royal looked elegant in her gleaming midi dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured a jewel neckline and magnificent, contrasting cerulean blue abstract print.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harriet Sperling

Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, looked dapper at Royal Ascot, alongside his gorgeous girlfriend, Harriet. The blonde bombshell wore a dazzling Beulah London dress, with a matching fascinator by Nicola de Selincourt. Heels by Emmy London and a cute clutch by Anya Hindmarch finished off her look perfectly.

Louisa Grace wearing butter yellow © @louisaxgrace

Louisa Grace

Louisa looked like an ethereal vision in her enchanting Needle & Thread dress. Known as the 'Daisy Wave Ankle Gown', the standout style turned heads with its tulle frills, charming lace and floral embroidered detail. We adored her white headpiece and top-handled bag. Full marks!

Lydia Millen attends the third day of Royal Ascot 2025 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2025 in Ascot, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc

Lydia Millen

Lovely Lydia looked radiant in her bespoke dress she co-designed with Sassi Holford. The satin sheen of the fabric looked sumptuously striking, and she topped the look with a complementing, wide-brimmed hat by Vivienne Sherriff, adding custom shoes by Emmy London, and a vintage Mulberry bag.

Georgia Toffolo wears a cape-sleeved cream gown with a red fascinator and metallic Fendi bag at Royal Ascot.© WireImage

Georgia Toffolo

Newlywed Georgia looked like a total vision in her butter yellow dress. Her column gown came complete with a cape and gathered waist detailing, and we love how she added a cherry-red fascinator, which made for the perfect contrasting accessory (also, that Fendi bag - major swoon).

