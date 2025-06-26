Sydney Sweeney bids farewell to blonde bombshell appearance with dramatic transformation

Sydney Sweeney is synonymous with her blonde bombshell locks, but the actress has undergone a striking makeover for her latest role as Margret Wittmer, a German settler in Ron Howard's $50 million budget thriller Eden.

The trailer, which premiered on Wednesday, revealed Sydney’s dramatic hair transformation – brunette locks elegantly swept back into a low bun.

"It's every actor's dream to work with Ron. I grew up loving your films, but being able to work with you, I have just learned what an amazing human being you are," said Sydney during the Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere on September 7.

"And when Margret came to me, I was absolutely amazed by [it being] a true story and it wasn't her choice. And she had to follow her husband's footsteps and she had no idea what she was getting herself into. She was a child at that!"

© Penske Media via Getty Images The actress is known for her blonde tresses

She continued: "And it was just such a crazy character journey for her and for all the other characters. And I absolutely wanted to dive into it. And with such an amazing cast, I mean, this is like a dream to be able to be a part of, but I'm just really lucky."

The film is based on the true story of European settlers arriving at Floreana Island, in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, with Jude Law and Ana de Armas also starring alongside Sydney.

Sydney has previously addressed "the biggest misconception" about her following comments on her appearance. "The biggest misconception about me is that I'm just a dumb blond with big tits," she said in an interview with Glamour.

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney stunned at the London premiere of "Echo Valley" in a cut-out Miu Miu gown

"I'm naturally brunette. I'm very different to a lot of the characters I play, or the version you see of me on red carpets or in interviews because I'm still made up. Like, this is still the work version of me."

Sydney's new look is worlds apart from her Cinderella red carpet moment earlier this month. The actress stepped out in London for the British premiere of her upcoming thriller movie, Echo Valley. The ice blue gown was courtesy of Miu Miu and featured a halter neckline with a keyhole cutout and off-the-shoulder draping. The skirt was adorned with romantic pleats and a train for an added touch of drama.

The star's luscious blonde tresses were styled into soft waves with face framing curtain bangs while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude lip.

Sydney's best looks

© Getty Images Preppy

© GC Images Red hot

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Glitz

© Getty Silver number