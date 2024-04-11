Lana Del Rey stuns in hot pink bikini with blonde hair transformation ahead of Coachella

Lana Del Rey has undergone a major hair transformation ahead of her headline performance at Coachella on Friday.

The 38-year-old singer showed off her lighter locks while posing in a hot pink bikini top as she soaked up the sun on Wednesday.

Lana looked radiant in the image, which was partially obscured by the sun's rays beaming down on her face.

The close-up shows her looking into the distance with just her head and chest and the bright pink straps of her top on display.

© Instagram Lana looked gorgeous in her bikini photo

Lana typically has dark hair but unveiled her new look at the end of last month, sharing a selfie of her new strawberry blonde hue on her reactivated Instagram account.

The Summertime Sadness singer will have some famous faces supporting her when she takes to the stage for the first weekend of Coachella.

© Instagram Lana is now sporting strawberry blonde hair

According to DailyMail.com, her good friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are making the trip to Indio, California, and have already booked their stay at the exclusive The Madison Club in La Quinta.

One person unlikely to be in the crowd is artist manager and musician, Evan Winiker, who was reportedly engaged to Lana last year.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2022, and Lana was pictured wearing a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last March.

© Getty Images Taylor will reportedly attend Coachella to support Lana

However, they appear to have gone their separate ways as in January, Lana confirmed her single status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I'm definitely not in love right now. No," she said.

“Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no."

She added: "It hasn't crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it's coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t."

© Getty Lana typically sports dark hair

Lana's love life has been a topic of interest over the years. In the past, she has been linked to filmmaker Mike Hermosa, musicians Jack Donoghue and Clayton Johnson, and police officer Sean 'Sticks' Larkin of Live PD.

In 2014, she ended her relationship with Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, who now goes by the stage name Nightmare Boy. The pair had been together for three years before Lana confirmed their split in an interview with Switzerland's 20 Minuten newspaper.

© Getty Images Lana Del Rey is currently single

At the time, Lana spoke candidly about the challenges they faced as a couple, stating: "We are currently not together. He is a wonderful person, but there are some things with which he has to deal.

"I will not explain it in detail. This was hard on our relationship; I no longer felt free. We'll see how it goes."

