Liv Tyler shares rare photos of lookalike kids to celebrate major milestone

Liv Tyler is celebrating a major milestone with her family! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mom-of-three revealed that her eldest son, Milo, has officially graduated from high school. Sharing several photos from the momentous occasion, Liv couldn't have looked prouder as she posed with the 18-year-old.

© Instagram Liv Tyler celebrated her eldest son Milo's graduation on Friday

Milo's siblings – Lula Rose, six, and Sailor Gene, eight – were also in attendance at their brother's graduation. The actress shares her son Milo with her ex-husband Roy Langdon. Meanwhile, she shares her youngest children, Sailor and Lula, with her former partner, David Gardner.

Clearly a special occasion for the whole family, Liv's mother and Milo's grandmother, Bebe Buell, left a heartfelt comment on one of Liv's posts. Responding to a carousel of photos which showed Milo collecting his high school diploma, the 69-year-old replied: "This weekend together as a family was so perfect!! Yay Milo! Yay Livvy for making it all so special!!"

© Instagram Liv's daughter Lula Rose looked adorable in a strawberry print dress for her brother's graduation

For her son's big day, Liv delivered a masterclass in dopamine dressing as she teamed a bright fuchsia blouse with cherry red pants and strappy sandals. Styling her hair in a sleek bun, the 46-year-old completed her look with radiant, pared-back makeup.

Adorably, Liv's sons Milo and Sailor Gene twinned in navy suits at the former's graduation. As for the Lord of the Rings star's daughter Lula Rose – who looks so similar to her mother – the six-year-old wore the sweetest strawberry print dress.

© Instagram The actress shares her son Milo, 18, with her ex-husband Roy Langdon

While Liv prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she has posted the occasional picture of them on Instagram, and she's also spoken about her approach to parenting.

In a 2020 interview, Liv told More magazine: "My favorite thing about being a parent is that I learn so much from the push-and-pull dynamic of mother and child. Having children, I learned about my own strength."

© Getty The actress previously shared that having kids allowed her to find her strength

Reflecting on how she juggle kids and her career, Liv explained: "I feel like I'm conducting a giant orchestra, because there's so many moving parts. It's like, 'Over there, you guys do that!' And then, 'Over there, you do this! All together now!' It's kind of what it feels like to be a mom, isn't it? In the modern world?"

As for how she feels about her children being in the spotlight, in 2017, Liv told The Kit: "I just want them to be able to enjoy their lives and their friends and their schoolwork. I go off to work and I come home, and I try not to talk about it too much. They understand that sometimes I get dressed up and go out at night. When Milo was a baby and we were night-shooting for The Incredible Hulk, he told all his friends at the park, 'My mommy works nights.'"