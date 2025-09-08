Pink’s teen daughter looks all grown up in new family pics at U.S. Open

Pink’s teen daughter, Willow Sage Hart, is set to outgrow the singer soon judging from some sweet snaps that were taken of the family at the U.S. Open Men's Finals at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. The singer and her former motorcycle racer husband Carey Hart brought Willow, 14, and their son, Jameson Moon, eight, to the tennis match, making it a fun family day out. With Pink clocking in at a petite 5 foot 4, compared with her six-foot husband Carey, it looks like their daughter Willow might have inherited her Dad’s height.

Pink donned a sporty, short white dress with striped jacket and a black cap, while Willow sported a simple but chic white tank top and short green skirt, wearing her short blonde hair in loose waves. Jameson Moon wore stripes, matching with his singer mom, while Cary looked smart but casual in a white polo shirt and dark shorts.

© Getty Images Pink and her family at the 2025 U.S. Open Men's Finals in Queens, New York.

Willow is a singer like her mom and even appeared on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined's tribute album in 2018. Her voice was featured on the cover of the popular song "A Million Dreams." She also featured on Pink's hit song "Cover Me in Sunshine" which led to Willow making her Billboard chart debut when she was just nine years old.

Pink is incredibly proud of her daughter, and supports her dreams wholeheartedly. She shared with Entertainment Tonight: "I look around and everybody's doing a certain thing and she's just not. She marches to the beat of her own drum, and I’m super proud of her and she's really talented. Willow is her own bird. She's amazing."

© Getty Images Musician Pink and daughter Willow Sage at the Men's Singles Final match.

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Pink revealed how she taught Willow to always have confidence in herself, regardless of what other people say.

When her daughter was teased in school, Pink designed a PowerPoint presentation which featured "androgynous rockstars and artists that live their truth, [who] are probably made fun of every day of their life, carry on, wave their flag and inspire the rest of us."

The 46-year-old revealed that she told her daughter: "We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty."

© Getty Images Pink enjoys a family day out the US Open Tennis Championship.

The family has always been close, with Carey, Willow and Jameson Moon frequently joining Pink on her world tours. Judging by these latest pics, the four enjoy a special closeness and love spending time together.

A host of other celebrities were also in attendance at the men’s singles final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcatraz, including Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica Springsteen, Jamaican-US singer Shaggy, British singer-songwriter Sting, the Office actors Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, and Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor.

Carlos Alcaraz was triumphant on the day, winning the US Open men's singles final and reclaiming his world number one ranking by defeating Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.