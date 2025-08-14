Swimsuit-clad Pink proudly shows off her 'thunder thighs,' and fans have the same reaction

Pink is no stranger to showing off her incredible strength, but she took her ability to a whole new level in her latest TikTok video.

The "So What" singer displayed her powerful "thunder thighs" in a swimsuit and heels as she took on the Nicki Minaj challenge that's currently going viral.

The trend is taken from the rapper's 2013 track "High School", and in the accompanying music video, Nicki balances in a pair of heels with one leg crossed over the other while posing next to a pool.

Proving there is nothing Pink can't do, she shared her own take on the trend, wearing a skimpy one-piece, thin stiletto heels, and a sun hat as she balanced on top of what appeared to be a small speaker sitting on the patio table while sipping a bottle of beer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pink's family home

Despite the awkward pose, Pink showed no signs of discomfort as she laughed while her friend filmed her from every angle to showcase her impressive pose.

"Why my friends always wait till my third beer to make me do dumb [expletive] on TikTok," she captioned the video, and included the hashtags: "#thunderthighs #girlstrip #whitelotusseasonfinale #Iprobablywontregretthis #thirsty."

Pink's followers had the same reaction and claimed they knew she would have "smashed this trend."

"There was no doubt you'd be able to do this so well," one commented. A second said: "And only you could make that look easy."

A third added: "You are so powerful!!" A fourth gushed: "Mam… you look AMAZING," and another said: "I had zero doubts you could do it."

This isn't the first time Pink has sparked a reaction while rocking swimwear. In June, she gave one bride an unforgettable wedding day after she crashed her big day while rocking a bikini.

© Getty Images Pink put her 'powerful' thighs to work

The singer made a surprise appearance in bride Courtney Boyle's suite while she was getting ready for the ceremony after seemingly bumping into someone from the bridal party near the pool of their shared hotel.

In a video Courtney shared on TikTok, a woman opens the door with a stunned look on her face before Pink appears smiling and waving at the bride.

© Getty Images Pink has proven her incredible strength with her stage shows

The stunned bride then appears on camera and appears lost for words before Pink jokes: "I'm here to make your day more freaked out... a little bit."

Pink looked relaxed and sun-kissed in her white, high-waisted two-piece, which she teamed with a bright orange baseball cap.

© Getty Images Pink crashed a bride's wedding in a bikini

She jokingly grilled Courtney about whether she was making a "good decision" to marry the groom before asking the room: "Do we like him?"

Pink then offered up some sage advice, telling Courtney: "The first 20 years are the hardest. Then it's all downhill from there."

© Getty Images Pink is always amazing to her fans

They soon embraced, and Pink congratulated Courtney, with the two sharing a sweet hug as Pink wished her "a very, very happy life."

Before her exit, Pink showcased her quick wit and joked: "I was wondering who got the garden suite."