5 long-lasting hairstyles that grow gracefully - and are low maintenance

Hair stylist Gem Schwartz, founder of Taylor Rose Hair, gives us the lowdown on supporting a more sustainable, less time-intensive beauty routine. Look polished without the pressure, giving your hair freedom to grow naturally without losing its style or structure.
Long Bob with Soft Layers
Gemma explains: "The long bob or 'lob' has earned its reputation as the ultimate modern classic. With subtle layers added throughout the mid-lengths, this cut gives softness and dimension while retaining its shape over time. It can be styled sleek or wavy and is forgiving as it grows, often looking even better with a little extra length. It is perfect for those wanting something current, flattering, and low commitment."
Blunt Mid Length Cut
"A clean, mid-length cut that falls just above the collarbones or at the shoulders is one of the most timeless and manageable hairstyles you can choose. With a single blunt edge, this cut keeps its structure and edge even as it grows. It works well with most hair types and textures, and a few at-home split-end treatments between salon visits can keep it looking fresh for months."
Textured Shoulder Grazing Layers
"This relaxed, slightly tousled style uses subtle layering to add movement and lift, especially around the ends. It is a great option for fine to medium hair that needs a bit of life without the commitment of a highly styled look. It also works beautifully with natural waves and air drying, making it the ultimate wash-and-go style that looks intentional even after growing out."
Square Layered Cut
"A square layered cut involves even, horizontal layering around the crown and sides, creating a balanced, structured shape that grows out evenly. This look works well on medium to thick hair and helps maintain volume without needing constant reshaping. As the layers grow, they blend in rather than fall flat, making this an excellent choice for longevity and ease."
Forward Graduation
"This style features shorter layers around the face and longer lengths toward the back, creating a flattering shape that naturally follows the jawline and neckline. The graduated layering adds volume and movement, allowing the cut to hold its form as it grows. It is ideal for those who want a softly sculpted look that stays chic even as weeks pass between trims."
