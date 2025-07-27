5 long-lasting hairstyles that grow gracefully - and are low maintenance

The cost of living is on the rise, which typically leads to financial sacrifices. Beauty routines that feature salon visits are often the first to go.

The rising cost of haircuts is reshaping the way women think about their hairstyles. Because short hair needs trimming and reshaping regularly, many of us are now turning to longer, more versatile styles that remain flattering and easy to manage as they grow.

Hair stylist Gem Schwartz, founder of Taylor Rose Hair, gives us the lowdown on supporting a more sustainable, less time-intensive beauty routine. Look polished without the pressure, giving your hair freedom to grow naturally without losing its style or structure.

© Getty Long Bob with Soft Layers Gemma explains: "The long bob or 'lob' has earned its reputation as the ultimate modern classic. With subtle layers added throughout the mid-lengths, this cut gives softness and dimension while retaining its shape over time. It can be styled sleek or wavy and is forgiving as it grows, often looking even better with a little extra length. It is perfect for those wanting something current, flattering, and low commitment."

© Getty Images Blunt Mid Length Cut "A clean, mid-length cut that falls just above the collarbones or at the shoulders is one of the most timeless and manageable hairstyles you can choose. With a single blunt edge, this cut keeps its structure and edge even as it grows. It works well with most hair types and textures, and a few at-home split-end treatments between salon visits can keep it looking fresh for months."



© GC Images Textured Shoulder Grazing Layers "This relaxed, slightly tousled style uses subtle layering to add movement and lift, especially around the ends. It is a great option for fine to medium hair that needs a bit of life without the commitment of a highly styled look. It also works beautifully with natural waves and air drying, making it the ultimate wash-and-go style that looks intentional even after growing out."



© krystaldawn_mua Square Layered Cut "A square layered cut involves even, horizontal layering around the crown and sides, creating a balanced, structured shape that grows out evenly. This look works well on medium to thick hair and helps maintain volume without needing constant reshaping. As the layers grow, they blend in rather than fall flat, making this an excellent choice for longevity and ease."

