Faith Hill's daughter Gracie almost unrecognizable after undergoing major change to appearance

Gracie McGraw has switched up her edgy look with a new hairstyle - and we almost didn't realize it was her.

The daughter of country music duo Faith Hill and Tim McGraw gave fans a glimpse into her girl's night at her NYC home on Thursday and showcased her freshly dyed tresses at the same time.

Gracie's platinumum blonde bob is now espresso-colored, giving her a very different look. Not only that, but the singer also rocked a unique outfit we hadn't seen before.

WATCH: Gracie McGraw dances inside her palatial NYC apartment

In the photos shared on Instagram, Gracie wore a playful ensemble consisting of a bright red, button-up sweater, a long black skirt and a pair of Mary Jane shoes - with a twist. Gracie's footwear featured a split-toe and she'd teamed them with white socks.

The 26-year-old is loving life in New York, and regularly shares glimpses inside her palatial apartment which she moved into last year.

MORE: Faith Hill, 55, looks incredible in tiny swimsuit in beach photo with lookalike daughter

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York in 2021, Gracie now has her younger sister, Audrey, close by. The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022.

Their middle sister, Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings. With all three of their children now living away from home, it was a big change for Faith and Tim.

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People at the time.

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Instagram Gracie's blonde bob is no more

Gracie recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and Tim took the opportunity to tell her how proud he was of her. "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie," he wrote on Instagram alongside some throwback photos of his oldest child. "You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is," he wrote.

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

See more photos of Gracie's edgy looks below.

© Instagram Gracie only recently dyed her hair

© Instagram She left this apartment behind last year

© Instagram Gracie's new home is impressive

© Instagram The singer is used to show-stopping looks

© Instagram Gracie adores living in NYC

© Instagram She recently celebrated her 26th birthday

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.