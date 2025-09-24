Best bob haircuts for women over 50 to freshen up your look

For many women, long hair is all they have ever known. But turning 50 is an exciting new chapter, so why not embrace a new look? If not given a regular trim, longer hair runs the risk of looking limp or as if it isn't working hard enough to frame your face. Enter the bob. A bob cuts off any dead hair and keeps the lengths looking fresh.

A bob can also be made entirely your own. Whether uber short and choppy or curly and full of volume, the infamous bob can be switched up to suit your aesthetic, your lifestyle, and your hair type. Embracing colour and texture only adds to the appeal of this shorter look. Join HELLO! along with celebrity hairstylist, Jason Collier, for a full guide to rocking a bob in your 50s...

Why bobs are timeless at any age

Though we are recommending a bob for women aged 50 and above, Jason says it is a popular style as it is so adaptable. "You can wear it sharp and structured, soft and layered, long or cropped, and each version can be tailored to your lifestyle and personal style," he says. "At 50+, a bob can bring instant freshness as it removes tired, damaged ends, lifts the face, and creates a sense of movement that longer, heavier hair sometimes lacks. It's also a cut that works brilliantly with natural silver tones, adding shine and definition."

Best bob styles for your face shape

Bobs are great for making you feel confident, as they are guaranteed to make you look stylish. Finding the bob that suits your face shape ensures a polished look. "On oval faces, almost any bob works, from a sleek chin-length style to a longer, shoulder-grazing version," Jason explains.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Iconic celebrity hair transformations

"Round faces will suit a longer bob (lob) that skims the collarbone, with gentle layering to elongate the face, and a side parting can also work wonders, while if your face is squarer, a softer, layered bob flatters a stronger jawline." In this instance, you could add waves or movement around the ends to keep it feminine and flattering.

Meanwhile, Jason says that heart-shaped faces suit a chin-length bob. "[This] balances a narrower chin, and side-swept fringes draw attention to the eyes and cheekbones," he adds. "Avoid adding too much length to your bob if you have a longer face. A classic chin-length bob with volume at the sides helps create balance."

Bobs for fine vs thick hair

A bob is ideal for fine or thinning strands because shorter lengths instantly make hair look thicker. Blunt edges are especially effective, as they create the illusion of density. Ask your stylist to avoid heavy layering, which can make fine hair appear wispy.

For a thicker hair texture, a bob helps manage weight and create shape. Layering can be introduced here to reduce bulk and add movement. Sleeker, one-length bobs work beautifully too, especially when blow-dried smooth.

Styling tips for polish and ease

Though bobs look sleek and polished, they can involve some maintenance. Once you embrace the chop, there's no slinging your hair up into a ponytail on a lazy day. "For a smooth finish, blow-dry with a round brush, tucking the ends under slightly," Jason recommends. "If you prefer a modern, relaxed vibe, use a straightener to add soft bends through the mid-lengths. A light serum or shine spray will highlight the precision of the cut.

"Bobs rely on sharp lines, so regular trims every 6–8 weeks are key to keeping the shape fresh," he adds. "This cut looks stunning with natural greys, but highlights or balayage can add dimension. Shorter lengths allow colour to shine more brightly, giving the hair extra vibrancy."

If we haven't convinced you yet to embrace a chop, let these celebrities' looks inspire you…

1/ 10 © Getty Zendaya Challengers actress Zendaya rocked a sleek bob with flicky ends to channel Hollywood glamour at the 2024 Oscars.

2/ 10 © Getty Jennifer Aniston Friends actress Jennifer Aniston swapped her 'Rachel Green' cut for a messy chic straight bob at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

3/ 10 © WireImage Margot Robbie Barbie actress Margot Robbie showed a bob can have a boho feel when she rocked crinkled curls and a side part in her blonde hair at the 2018 Oscars.

4/ 10 © Getty Halle Berry In 2014, Halle Berry swapped her famous pixie cut for a wavy bob, elevating the look with cool-toned blonde highlights.

5/ 10 © Getty Eva Longoria Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria added a wet look to her asymmetrical bob for the 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards.

6/ 10 © Getty Taylor Swift The 2016 Grammys saw one of Taylor Swift's more divisive hairdos, but we are a fan of the bob! She showed you can rock a bob with a full fringe (or bangs) and don't have to be afraid of a super short and straight look.

7/ 10 © Getty Yara Shahidi Black-ish star Yara Shahidi's curls create the most beautiful bob, which she put on full display at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

8/ 10 © Getty Jessica Biel The Better Sister actress Jessica Biel's bob from 2024 is the ultimate no-fuss option: bolt straight, centre parting, and jaw-skimming length, keeping an angular look.

9/ 10 © Getty Lucy Boynton Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton rocked an undone platinum blonde bob to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards that had tonnes of volume for maximum impact.

10/ 10 © Getty Rihanna 'Diamonds' singer Rihanna has rocked every hairdo under the sun, but her asymmetrical sleek bob from 2007 is perhaps her most iconic.