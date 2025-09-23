Best pixie cuts for women over 50, according to a celebrity stylist

The pixie haircut has long been thought of as one of the more daring hairstyles you can have. With no long lengths to hide behind, a super-cropped haircut is the ultimate edgy look and has been rocked by celebrities of all ages. Stars including Katy Perry, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, and Halle Berry have rocked this hairdo, but the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Lennox have proved that you don't have to right this look off once you turn 50.

In fact, celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier says a pixie cut has an enduring appeal. "A pixie cut is one of those timeless styles that never really goes out of fashion as it’s chic, practical, and when cut and styled properly, can completely transform the way you feel about yourself," he tells us. Join HELLO! as we offer the ultimate guide to rocking a pixie crop in your 50s with the help of an expert…

Why pixie cuts work at any age

You may think a pixie cut is reserved for women in their twenties and thirties, but Jason says otherwise. "For women over 50, it can be a liberating choice as it takes less maintenance, is softer around the face, and reads as instantly stylish without trying too hard," he explains.

"A pixie cut is so versatile. If you’ve got strong cheekbones, a defined jawline, or big eyes, a pixie will draw attention to those features perfectly. But you don't need model-like bone structure to make it work."

Best pixie styles for your face shape

Jason says that anyone can rock a pixie cut, but tailoring it to your face shape will ensure it flatters. "Rounder faces look great with a pixie that has height and texture through the top. Longer, side-swept layers slim the face and create the illusion of length and avoid too much fullness at the sides," Jason tells us.

Meanwhile, he says anyone with a square-shaped face should aim for softness around the edges. "A pixie with feathery layers or a wispy fringe will help to balance strong jawlines. Asymmetry also works well for a square face. I'd recommend a side-parted pixie with a longer fringe," he adds.

If your face is heart-shaped, you will suit more volume at the crown and slightly longer. "Sweeping fringe layers which help to balance a narrower chin and keep the sides neat, open the cheekbones and eyes," he says.

Rocking the right pixie cut

If considering taking the plunge and opting for a pixie cut, it's all about making it your own. Jason says a skilled stylist will cut it to balance your proportions, adding softness around a sharper jaw, or extra texture through the crown to lift finer hair.

"The secret to an elegant and wearable pixie is personalisation. Ask your stylist to shape it around your lifestyle as much as your face. If your overall style leans classic, keep the cut clean with soft, side-swept layers. For a more modern edge, go choppier around the top with longer pieces at the fringe," the expert says. "Don’t underestimate the importance of colour with a pixie cut. Lighter shades and subtle highlights can give dimension and a youthful softness to the cut."

Pixie cuts for fine vs thick hair

A pixie cut is really flattering on women with fine or thinning hair because shorter lengths make the hair look denser and healthier. As far as Jason's recommendation for styling a finer pixie cut, the hairstylist says: "If your hair lacks volume, try choppier layers or a textured fringe to create movement and thickness. When styling, use a lightweight volumising mousse or texturising spray to give lift without weighing it down."

The style also has its pros for thicker hair. "If your hair is already thick, a pixie cut is about control and shape. Ask your stylist to remove bulk through subtle layering so the cut doesn’t look too heavy," Jason explains. "Sleek, longer pixies or undercut variations work best. For styling, use a smoothing cream or balm to tame volume, and finish with a gloss spray to highlight shine."

How to style and maintain a pixie

Jason tells us that his clients always say it's freeing to have a haircut that doesn't need hours of blow-drying or complicated styling, with the pixie having an effortlessness to it, while still making a statement.

As far as daily styling, the hairstylist recommends adding a volume mousse or texture blam to add height at the root and in the evening, smoothie git with a shine serum or hair oil.

Pixie cuts to inspire your next chop

1/ 10 © WireImage Charlize Theron Monster actress Charlize Theron rocked a blonde pixie crop with a side part and dark roots at the 2013 Oscars.



2/ 10 © WireImage Viola Davis How to Get Away with Murder actress Viola Davis wore a sweeping pixie crop to the 2012 Annual Producers Guild Awards.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson rocked a pixie crop for many years, including in 2014 when she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards.

4/ 10 © WireImage Anne Hathaway The 2013 Oscars were all about a pixie cut. The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway also rocked one and embraced a major side fringe.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Michelle Williams Michelle Williams said, 'Give me a pixie and make it platinum blonde' when she headed to the Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Katy Perry Katy Perry has pretty much rocked every hair colour under the sun, but when the 'Firework' singer attended the 2018 American Idol finale, she proved that a blonde pixie with a full fringe might be her best look.

7/ 10 © WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis A silver pixie has long been JLC's go-to look. How could we miss her from this list? She made the pixie cool!

8/ 10 © WireImage Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson is known for her blonde lob, but her layered pixie with a longer, feathered top section, worn to the 2017 Tony Awards, should get more credit for putting her hair on our vision board.

9/ 10 © WireImage Cara Delevingne Model Cara Delevingne showed us how to rock a platinum pixie with longer pieces around the ears and with an accessory – a black ribbon.

10/ 10 © WireImage Halle Berry Halle Berry was one of the original A-listers to rock a pixie crop as early as 2002. In 2013, she kept it longer on top to create a super edgy spiky effect for the press conference of The Call.