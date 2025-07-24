Reba McEntire looks like a different person performing without signature look

Reba McEntire may be known as 'the queen of country', but she is just as recognizable for her vibrant red hair.

The 70-year-old has perfected her trademark fiery locks over the years, but back in 1982, she looked so different, sporting a subtler look.

Different look

Reba performed at The Lone Star Café in New York City on July 22, 1982, and the then-27-year-old was rocking a strawberry-blonde hue instead of the bold red locks she loves today.

Reba still looked great wearing tight-fitting disco pants and a sequinned blouse, but her chosen hairstyle is one she lived to regret.

© Getty Images Reba rocked strawberry-blonde hair in the early 80s

The singer appeared to be sporting a perm at the time, a style she previously revealed was not her best idea.

"In the early '80s, I got a perm," she told Glamour. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."

© Getty Images Reba was not a fan of her 80s perm

Despite her regrets, the singer underwent a daring chop in the '90s. She shared: "I loved it. It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing.

"But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair.

"They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can’t cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Reba didn't like her red hair growing up

Reba has learned to embrace her natural hair color over the years, but she struggled to love the vibrant hue growing up.

"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," she recalled to E! last April. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her, and she would get brown as a biscuit – and I'd be blistered."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Reba has learned to love her vibrant hair color

Despite comparing herself to others, she soon learned to love the differences between her and her friends.

"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them – I'm just me," she explained. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it set me free."

© Getty Images Reba is comfortable in her own skin

Discussing her style, Reba explained: "I don't like trends. The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina, and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."

She added: "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am. Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."