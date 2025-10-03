Audrey McGraw's chic new haircut might be her shortest yet

Audrey McGraw is headed into fall with a brand new look. The youngest of the McGraw sisters showed off her latest hairstyle, revealing she'd had her long locks cut into a chic bob. Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, looked radiant in a snapshot in which she donned an elegant, long dress, and stared intently at a statue.

Her tresses were styled in a side parting and her bobbed do fell short of her shoulders. Audrey normally wears her dark hair in long waves, so her new look is a big change. It seems she's not the only one switching up her look in her famous family either.

Her sister, Maggie, recently took a detour from her blonde hair and opted for a deep, burgundy shade and their country music star dad has also undergone a transformation in recent months. Tim shaved his head at the beginning of summer, and got his wife's seal of approval over the makeover.

He insisted the "long, hot summer," in Nashville was the reason behind shaving off his hair. During an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. Tim was asked by the host: "Were you surprised that your bald head went viral?"

"Yeah, I was," the singer admitted. "You know, it was one of those things I wanted to try, and I did it. The main thing is my wife loved it. So, I think I'm going to keep it for a while." However, there is a draw back: "The problem is, it gets cold quick," he said.

Tim's also been proud to put his bald head on display and no longer hides under a cowboy hat or baseball cap at all times. Talking about his former insecurities over his appearance, he told People: "Of course the cowboy hat is who I am in my music, but I've never been real comfortable with the way I looked without a hat. I have what I call a 'fivehead.' I don't have a forehead, I have a 'fivehead.' I always felt that I had a really big head."

But he's becoming more confident the older he gets. "But that's one of those things about getting older," he added. "You get more comfortable with yourself."

Tim and Faith have raised their three girls, including their oldest, Gracie, with confidence. They've all carved out careers of their own. Gracie lives in New York City, building a thriving career for herself on the stage after making her off-Broadway debut last year. Audrey is a budding singer-songwriter, and recently toured with Brandi Carlile as her supporting act.

While Maggie also has an incredible voice, she's gone down a different career path. She is currently employed as the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.