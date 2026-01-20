Princess Kate flies under the radar during 'creative' secret outing

The Princess of Wales is due to head to Scotland with her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday, but ahead of their trip north of the border, Kate enjoyed a night at the ballet.

Taking to Instagram, the royal shared a photo of the performance of Woolf Works, an experimental production inspired by the works of the late Virginia Woolf. The show is currently running at the Royal Opera House and has been choreographed by their resident choreographer, Wayne McGregor.

In her post, Kate said: "Thank you to The Royal Ballet for an amazing evening of creative inspiration at Woolf Works this weekend!" The post was signed off with the initial, 'C'.

Woolf Works mainly draws its inspiration from Mrs Dalloway, Virginia Woolf's stream of consciousness novel, which was released in 1925, and Orlando, which describes the journey of a poet who changes sex and lived for centuries, meeting many historical figures; this novel was released in 1928.

© Instagram Kate enjoyed a trip to the ballet

Kate's love of ballet

The royal has long been a fan of ballet, and back in 2024, she was in the audience for the English National Ballet's matinee performance of Giselle at Sadler's Wells. Taking to social media following the performance, Kate said: "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best! C."

Kate's visit to the ballet on this occasion came following the news that she had completed a preventative course of chemotherapy. HELLO! understood at the time that Kate was undertaking outings that brought her joy in order to help with her recovery.

Princess Charlotte has inherited Kate's enjoyment of ballet, with her adoring parents both mentioning their daughter's interest in the dance style whilst talking to members of the public.

Kate first mentioned Charlotte's adoration for the dance style back in 2017, when she said: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing," to a seven-year-old girl who told the Princess of her love for dancing during a visit to a Yorkshire textile mill.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Charlotte is also a keen ballet dancer

Prince William also confirmed the youngster's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything." Princess Charlotte also enjoyed a ballet birthday treat when she and her friends headed to watch the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella.